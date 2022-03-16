Global Nuclear Energy Market Size - Forecast to 2027

Brooklyn, New York, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Nuclear Energy Market is projected to grow at a high CAGR value from 2022 and 2027. The nuclear energy market is largely driven by the need to reduce carbon emission from energy generation, growing energy demand, increased focus on improving energy self-sustainability, increased investment in nuclear energy technology, and growing technological advancements in the industry.
Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Nuclear Energy Market - Forecast to 2027”
Key Market Insights
- The growing demand for reducing older fossil fuel-dependent units, especially coal-powered electricity generators is a major driver of this industry
- Technological advancements such as small modular reactors, and light water reactors, among others, are expected to further enhance the demand for nuclear energy
- The development of new energy storage technologies that will allow for more efficient storage of energy is also expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the nuclear energy market
- The pressurized water & heavy water reactor segment is envisaged to clutch the lion’s share of the market based on the type of reactor
- The nuclear fission segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market based on the type of reaction
- Alstom SA, Areva SA, Babcock and Wilcox, Bechtel Group Inc., Bilfinger SE, Bruce Power, BWX Technologies Inc., Cameco, CEZ Group, CGN Power, China National Nuclear Corporation, Dongfang Electric Corp. Ltd., Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd, Duke Energy, E.ON SE, Electricite de France SA (EDF), Engie, ENI S.P.A., Exelon Coporation, Hitachi-GE Nuclear Energy Ltd., Japan Atomic Power Co., Kepco, Korea Hydro & Nuclear Energy, Larsen and Toubro Industries, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Nukem GmbH, NuScale Power, Rosatom Corp., Shanghai Electric, SKODA JS a.s., Southern Nuclear, STP Nuclear Operating Company, TerraPower, The Kansai Electric Power Company, and Westinghouse Electric Company LLC, among others, are the key players in the nuclear energy market
Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/nuclear-energy-market-3695
Reactor Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
- Pressurized Water & Heavy Water Reactor
- Boiling Water Reactor
- High-temperature Gas-Cooled Reactor
- Liquid-metal Fast-Breeder Reactor
- Other Reactor Types
Reaction Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
- Nuclear Fission
- Nuclear Fusion
- Nuclear Decay
Equipment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
- Island Equipment
- Auxiliary Equipment
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
- Electricity Power Generation
- Lifescience & Research
- Food & Agriculture
- Consumer Products
- Industrial Applications
- Space & Defense Research
- Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Website: Global Market Estimates