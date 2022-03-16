Eight Yellow Corporation Leaders Honored Among Women In Trucking’s “Top Women to Watch”

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) is proud to announce that eight of its freight professionals have been named among the Women In Trucking Association’s 84 “Top Women to Watch in Transportation” for 2022.



Women In Trucking (WIT) selected these individuals based on their significant career accomplishments over the past 12 to 18 months, as well as their efforts to promote gender diversity in the transportation industry. The women will be featured in an upcoming edition of WIT’s Redefining the Road magazine.

This is the fourth time that WIT has included Yellow employees on its Women to Watch list. Since 2019, Yellow, a super-regional less-than-truckload carrier, has seen 30 women receive the recognition.

“In what’s traditionally a male populated industry, it’s an even greater honor for so many of our team members to be recognized by Women In Trucking for the difference they make, not only at Yellow but in the industry at large,” said Darren Hawkins, Yellow’s CEO. “These women are all true champions of diversity and inclusion across many different levels of our company. In addition, this year’s recognition highlights the variety of important roles that contribute to our success and make us an essential part of the supply chain. I’m proud to celebrate my colleagues’ accomplishments and am grateful have them on our team.”

The eight Yellow employees on WIT’s list are:

Jennifer Albers, engineering manager

Peggy Arnold, professional driver

Georgy Barlow, director of business development strategic accounts

Joëlle Jantzen, manager of HR compliance

Foster Kaman, manager of sales planning & support

Alyssa Lamport, operations manager

Tracy Walker, director of safety

Shelly Willingham, engineering manager

The women selected by WIT for the 2022 list represent a broad range of companies, including motor carriers, third-party logistics companies, equipment manufacturers, retailer truck dealers, professional services providers and more.

“This exceptional group of women have persevered through the uncertain times brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, exhibiting the true example of a leader,” said Ellen Voie, WIT president and CEO. “The resilience displayed by these women supports and furthers the mission of the Women In Trucking Association to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments and minimize obstacles faced by women working in the industry.”

Yellow remains committed to attracting, developing and retaining women in the transportation industry. Through its Women’s Leadership Development Program, the company engages women across the organization by building a network of support and inclusion, and providing the tools and training to develop the skills needed for career longevity. Yellow has recently boosted its resources for women by creating a Women’s Inclusion Network, an employee resource group designed to foster relationships, enhance the employee experience, support women behind the wheel and develop a strong pool of future leaders.

About Yellow Corporation

Yellow Corporation has one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national, and international capabilities. Through its teams of experienced service professionals, Yellow Corporation offers industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods with confidence. Yellow Corporation, whose principal office is in Nashville, Tenn., is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland , New Penn , Reddaway , and YRC Freight , as well as the logistics company Yellow Logistics.

Please visit our website at www.myyellow.com for more information.