Appnovation Earns Seven 2022 MUSE Creative Awards

NEW YORK and VANCOUVER, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appnovation, a global digital consultancy, has been recognized by the International Awards Associate for its standout work on behalf of its client, ASCD. ASCD empowers educators to achieve excellence in learning, teaching, and leading so that every child is healthy, safe, engaged, supported, and challenged.

The new ASCD.org is a user-first, engaging web presence centered around their passionate community of life-changing educators, giving them the information, tools and support they need, when and how they need it.

Appnovation earned seven 2022 MUSE Awards for:

Platinum Winner: Corporate Identity - Brand Identity

Gold Winner: Corporate Identity - Logos

Gold Winner: Branded Content - Non-Profit

Gold Winner: Website - Best User Experience

Gold Winner: Website - Education

Silver Winner: Branded Content - Website Content

Silver Winner: Website - Nonprofit

Taking over 6,000 entries from around the globe, the MUSE Creative Awards competition is one of the leading programs honoring excellence in the creative and design fields. The awards program honors professionals in both creative and design spaces, promoting the entrants’ excellent works in spite of the changing times wrought by the pandemic.

Appnovation partnered with ASCD to reimagine their overall digital experience and transform it into a modern web presence with a clean, streamlined design. The new platform improves the ways that ASCD members connect with its products and services, including subscription packages, publications, events and professional learning services, reimagined with the user in mind, giving educational leaders the information, tools and support they need when and how they need it. Appnovation and ASCD’s creative teams collaborated to create the brand refresh for ASCD’s bold new visual identity.

