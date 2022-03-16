Tenna Introduces NEW Construction Resource Management Product Suite

Edison, NJ, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TENNA , the construction technology platform that revolutionizes equipment fleet operations, today announced the release of their construction Resource Management software, spring boarding them even further beyond the competition for total construction equipment management.

Tenna is thrilled to introduce Resource Management as a new product offering within their total construction equipment management platform. This industry-specific product is a superior solution to others on the market and is uniquely tailored for equipment and labor resource requesting, planning and dispatching in construction. Tenna is excited to empower construction businesses to streamline their project and resource management operations even further alongside the robust existing functionality in the Tenna platform.

This product includes features that are dedicated to the specific parts of the mobilization process that construction companies perform every day to make the best decisions on resource moves, and ultimately gives clear and visible direction to drivers, laborers and other crews to execute on.

With over a year of design and development time and supported by in-depth interviews with current customers, this product serves a key need for contractors in their equipment management processes and use cases.

“We worked closely with several of our current customers to get their input and learn about their critical needs in a product like this,” says Jose Cueva, Co-Founder and VP of Product at Tenna. “That’s a key aspect that makes both Tenna and this product unique. As a dedicated partner, we considered our customers’ needs first-hand during our design and development to ensure we built features and functionality that provide a total solution to real construction dispatching and resource sharing use cases. We conducted over 125 hours of interviews with current customers to make this product a reality that would work for them as part of our commitment to their success and satisfaction.”

Tenna’s Resource Management product makes a big impact for contractors because it simplifies a key operational business need – supplying jobsites with mission-ready equipment and operators – making it easier to manage equipment through Tenna as a single provider. It serves the need to request, approve, plan, schedule and dispatch assets and labor resources while leveraging the real-time location, telematics alerts, maintenance needs, and other operational asset insights from Tenna. This allows them to make the best decisions around equipment planning in addition to efficiently approving and fulfilling project resource needs.

Resource Management allows contractors to efficiently manage the sharing of equipment and laborer resources across project sites, departments and other locations like the maintenance shop, and allows the project team, dispatching personnel and labor resources to communicate efficiently with each other around equipment moves without picking up the phone. “This product is tailored to construction, as are the rest of our offerings,” says Austin Conti, CEO and Co-Founder of Tenna. “From requesting the equipment and related crews for a project operation, to dispatching tandems delivering materials, to coordinating the lowboy and driver moving equipment from site to site, you can do it all with Resource Management in Tenna. Resource Management is dynamically integrated into our product suite. It allows for accomplishing both complex people and equipment scheduling.”

While some providers offer dispatching functionality as a separate, standalone product, Tenna’s resource management functionality is built within the greater Tenna platform, seamlessly integrated, and allows users to leverage the rest of Tenna’s equipment management insights within their scheduling and dispatching workflows within a single system.

For Tenna, the release of their construction Resource Management software and construction equipment dispatching functionality further strengthens their already robust platform providing a total solution for contractors and their routine, critical operational needs. Tenna commits to staying ahead of contractor demands to remain the best construction-focused, integrated equipment management solution for the industry.

Contact Tenna to learn more about Resource Management for your construction business.

