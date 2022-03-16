EnsembleIQ Expands Event Offerings to Deliver More Actionable Retail Business Connections and Insights Through Innovative New Virtual and In-Person Experiences

CHICAGO, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Busy retail executives seeking to build and strengthen relationships with peers, suppliers and solution providers – and to learn about new industry innovations – have been challenged by continuously shifting standards, trends and preferred formats for meaningful face-to-face connections. EnsembleIQ , North America's leading source of insightful information and actionable connections in the retail, retail technology and consumer goods marketplace, is addressing these challenges by expanding its events portfolio to include new virtual and in-person experiences.



“As the essential North American retail industry was disrupted by new ways of doing business, EnsembleIQ pivoted and expanded its event operations to assure capabilities for retail executives to do business together in new formats that fulfill their evolving needs,” said Derek Estey, Executive Vice President, Operations, EnsembleIQ. “We are now regularly delivering a wide variety of new types of events for our audiences to engage. From virtual events featuring face-to-face connections, to in-person gatherings prioritizing convenience and safety, we're providing innovative and high-value education, invaluable networking and professional enrichment, and opening new doors for our audiences and our customers to drive business growth.”

Foodservice is a vital part of the grocery industry. Progressive Grocer designed the Retail Foodservice Innovation Forum Series to help grocery retailers continue to expand foodservice strategies. With content that centers on visibility, convenience, loyalty and innovation, the new four-event series will help retailers focus on the strategies, distinct differences among shoppers and opportunities that exist for creative solutions to the challenges grocers face today and in the future. The series launches March 24 with its first virtual event, “How to Be an Omni-Grocer,” including a keynote presentation and panel discussions featuring new technologies and business models delivering customer-focused retail experiences in omnichannel grocery. Qualified retailers and sponsors can register to attend here . The additional three events in the series will cover Future of Foodservice, the Resilient Supply Chain and Sustainability Renaissance.

John Schrei, Brand Director, Progressive Grocer added, “As a leading source of information in the retail industry, we know the core needs of our audience. We created this new multi-part virtual event experience to connect retail executives with top level industry experts. We’ll explore fresh ideas and share in-depth data to help the industry continue to innovate.”

Shopper behavior is evolving at a dizzying pace. To help executives in omnicommerce marketing understand new consumer trends, the Path to Purchase Institute has created Future Forward , an immersive in-person event experience. Taking place May 16-19 in Chicago, IL, Future Forward will combine the Path to Purchase Institute’s leading content with unique personal enrichment activities such as a foodie tour and a Chicago boat cruise architecture tour to help create intimate connections that re-engage the retail community. To register to attend, click here .

To learn more about the Retail Foodservice Innovation Forum Series, contact John Schrei, Brand Director, Progressive Grocer, at jschrei@ensembleiq.com, or 248-613-8672. And to learn more about the Future Forward in-person event, contact Eric Savitch, Vice President and Brand Director, Path to Purchase Institute, at esavitch@ensembleiq.com, or 856-296-6357.

About EnsembleIQ

EnsembleIQ is a North American business intelligence company delivering insightful information and actionable connections. Using our market expertise throughout the entire path to purchase in retail, retail technology, consumer goods, healthcare, and hospitality, we help professionals make informed business decisions and gain a competitive advantage. We offer creative solutions that connect suppliers and service providers with our business-building communities. Through our diverse capabilities, we provide our markets with unrivaled digital, social, event, research, marketing services and strategic print offerings. To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit ensembleiq.com .