ProcessUnity Recognized as a 2022 Gartner Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools

CONCORD, Mass., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProcessUnity, a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk and compliance management, today announced that they were named a Customers’ Choice in the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer’: IT Vendor Risk Management Tools. The “Voice of the Customer” is a report that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights reviews into insights for IT decision makers. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, is complementary to Gartner expert research and can play a key role in the user buying process, as it focuses on direct peer experiences of implementing and operating a solution. ProcessUnity received ratings above the market average for these areas, placing them in the Customers’ Choice quadrant.



“We are extremely proud to be recognized as a 2022 Customers’ Choice for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools as our team’s primary focus is to make customers’ Third-Party Risk Management programs a success,” said Sean Cronin, CEO of ProcessUnity. “Technology alone is not enough to ensure success. The expertise, advice and training we provide to our customers is helping them up-level their programs and reduce more risk. Congratulations to our team for this great achievement and thank you our customers for sharing their ProcessUnity success stories.”

In addition to ProcessUnity’s recognition as a 2022 Gartner Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice, ProcessUnity was recognized as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools and received the highest score in the 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities report for IT Vendor Risk Management tools for VRM Solution Use Case.

ProcessUnity Vendor Risk Management is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) application that helps companies identify and remediate risks posed by third-party service providers. Combining a powerful vendor services catalog with risk process automation and dynamic reporting, ProcessUnity VRM streamlines third-party risk activities while capturing key supporting documentation that helps ensure compliance and fulfills regulatory requirements. ProcessUnity VRM provides powerful capabilities that automate tedious tasks and free up third-party risk managers to focus on higher-value mitigation strategies.

Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: IT Vendor Risk Management Tools, By Peer Contributors, 2 March 2022

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools, By Edward Weinstein, Joanne Spencer, Luke Ellery, 31 August 2021

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools, By Edward Weinstein, Joanne Spencer, Luke Ellery, 30 August 2021

About ProcessUnity

ProcessUnity is a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk and compliance management. The company’s software as a service (SaaS) platform gives organizations the control to assess, measure, and mitigate risk and to ensure the optimal performance of key business processes. ProcessUnity is used by the world’s leading financial service firms and commercial enterprises. The company is headquartered outside Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit https://www.processunity.com/.