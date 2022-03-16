New York, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dental Market Forecast to 2028- COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244550/?utm_source=GNW

However, the limited reimbursements hamper the dental market growth.



The COVID-19 pandemic has been negatively affecting several businesses in Europe.According to NHS estimates, between 2016 and 2018, more than ~22 million patients were diagnosed or treated by a dentist in the UK.



According to the recent survey by the Dental Tribune International, 329 private dentists in Ireland reported that 86% of practices had to lay off staff due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, 87% of the respondents felt that they were unlikely to go back to pre-pandemic service levels. ~93% stated that the crisis would lead to a distinctive decrease in incomes, and 67% stated that they could only maintain a viable dental practice for three months at most. As per the Oral Health Foundation in England, the UK government approved dental practices to reopen from June 8, 2020. However, strict guidelines are imposed for a dental practice; healthcare providers need fully compliant personal protective equipment (PPE) to exercise social distancing measures and apply appropriate cross-infection control. However, this could delay for a dental practice to fully reopen and the range of treatments on offer might be limited.



As per the CDC Guidance for dental settings, the US has prioritized the most critical dental services and provided care to minimize harm to patients from delaying care to them from potential exposure to SARS-CoV-2.The interim guidance has been renewed based on currently available information about the COVID-19 pandemic and the US current circumstances.



As dental healthcare departments begin to resume elective procedures by the administration from local and state officials, a few anticipations should remain in place as a part of the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.Precautions such as wearing eye protection in addition to a facemask to ensure the eyes, nose, and mouth are all protected from virus.



Based on an analysis of new data from numerous federal agencies conducted by the ADA Health Policy Institute, national dental expenditures fell by 1.8%, from US$ 145 billion in 2019 to US$ 142.4 billion in 2020. According to a Health Policy Institute review of data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the Bureau of Economic Analysis, and the Census Bureau, per capita dental spending declined from US$ 442 in 2019 to US$ 430 in 2020.



All the branches of dentistry have experienced significant advancements in the past three decades, which have led to an urge for more precise diagnostic tools and surgical methods.The change in preference from a simple handheld instrument to high-tech tools, such as manual handpieces, electric handpieces, hybrid handpieces, soft-tissue lasers, and all-tissue lasers, is benefitting dental surgery instruments businesses.



Dental handpieces are among the most important tools and are an important part of every modern dental practice.In July 2019, Dentsply Sirona launched MultiMate Cube devices that ensure a high level of process reliability and performance.



Such advancements are facilitating the modernization of dental care systems by offering education regarding their oral health and improving access to oral care facilities. Therefore, technological advancements in dental instruments are boosting the dental market growth.



The number of dental laboratories and technicians is growing in the US.Advancements in the dental industry have raised the demand for restorative dentistry or prosthodontics and orthodontics.



Hence, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing techniques have become an integral part of dental laboratories. As per the US Bureau of Labor Statistics data published in May 2019, the estimated employment in the dental laboratory is ~35, 000 and the number of dental laboratory technicians is likely to further increase in the coming years.



Type Insights

The dental market is bifurcated into type and application.Based on the type, the market is segmented into dental restorative, dental orthodontics, dental consumables, and other specialties.



The dental consumables segment held the largest share of the market in 2021, and the dental orthodontics segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the dental market during the forecast period.



The Food and Drug Administration, the World Health Organization, the European Society of Cosmetic Dentistry, the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, the National Center for Biotechnology Information, the American Dental Education Association, the Economic Co-operation and Development, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are among the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the dental market.

