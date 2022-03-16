Cradlepoint and Extreme Networks Partner to Extend Fabric Networks over Wireless WAN to Increase Automation and Security Across Remote Locations

BOISE, Idaho, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cradlepoint , the global leader in cloud-delivered 5G and LTE wireless network edge solutions, today announced a partnership with Extreme Networks (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud-driven networking solutions. The combination of Extreme’s fabric networking solutions and 5G/LTE routers and adapters from Cradlepoint enables enterprises to deliver 5G to campus networks and securely extend the network to remote locations over a Wireless Wide Area Network (WWAN).



As highly distributed environments become more commonplace, 5G WWAN connectivity is critical for keeping remote locations always secure and connected, leading to increased integration of 5G solutions with existing Wi-Fi networks. Cradlepoint and Extreme make it easy to deploy these wireless networks at scale. Traditional wired remote locations can be costly to deploy, manage and adapt, and difficult to provide segmented IoT device connectivity. The integrated solution from Cradlepoint and Extreme enable customers to simply deploy secure, fully-connected remote locations, and fabric solutions that enable flexible IoT device deployments.

“Businesses are looking to Wireless WAN using 5G and cellular technologies to both increase operational efficiency and improve the customer experience,” said Donna Johnson, SVP of Marketing at Cradlepoint. “At the same time, they are looking to expand the reliability and agility of their remote location leveraging their WiFi networks. Working with Extreme, we’re able to bring these two wireless worlds together in a secure and automated way – improving site uptime and agility while reducing the stain on IT resources.”

As part of Cradlepoint’s Technology Alliance Program, Cradlepoint and Extreme customers can now take advantage of the joint solution that includes:

Diverse path high-availability with both failover and Day-1 connectivity; and

Ability to simply extend the Extreme fabric to remote locations over the Wireless WAN for improved automation and security

“The future of networking lies in the convergence and complementary nature of Wi-Fi networks and 5G WANs,” said Daren Dulac, Senior Director of Business Development at Extreme Networks. “Customers want simple, secure solutions that are easy to manage across an infinite number of remote locations while maintaining the same quality of user experience everywhere. Through this partnership, we’re able to offer a connectivity solution that will help enterprises thrive in an increasingly distributed world.”

“Extreme Networks and Cradlepoint helped make CruzControl, our turn-key, automated car wash, vision a reality, through their turnkey, cloud-driven network infrastructure, extending from the wireless LAN to the WAN,” said Ian Beason, Product Development Manager at Motor City Wash Works. “The joint solution is quick-to-deploy, resilient, secure and delivers the agility needed to adapt to emerging demands.”

For enterprise edge applications:

“Cradlepoint’s industry-leading Enterprise 5G/LTE solutions, combined with Extreme Networks’ world-class cloud portfolio of Enterprise wired, Wi-Fi and SD-WAN solutions, will allow us to deliver differentiated business outcomes to our customers at a larger scale," said David Raftery of Integration Partners. "The combination of Cradlepoint and Extreme solutions will unlock tremendous value for customers seeking to modernize their network environment and take advantage of both wireless LAN and WAN solutions.”

“STEP CG is excited about the increased value that a Cradlepoint Extreme alliance will bring, especially to our customers in enterprise, public sector and education” said Ed Walton, CEO of STEP CG. "We’re all about constant innovation to help our customers reduce complexity and drive real business outcomes. This partnership brings together the best of breed technologies – 5G/LTE Wireless WAN, Wi-Fi 6/6E, Fabric, Universal switching – that every one of our customers is looking for, to maximize their business potential.”

To learn more how businesses are leveraging Cradlepoint and Extreme Networks to extend reach and optimize operations, register for the upcoming webinar (https://cradlepoint.com/resources/event/automation-network-edge-with-56-lte-and-fabric/) on April 6th 1-2pm EST. Motor City Wash Works, one of the largest global manufacturers of automated car washes, will discuss how it implemented its turnkey, as-a-service car wash technology system, using Extreme and Cradlepoint solutions.

For more information about Cradlepoint and Extreme integrated solutions, visit: https://cradlepoint.com/partners/for-customers/partner-technology-solutions/ or contact your partner representative.

About Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint enables the freedom to connect people, places, and things that drive more experiences, more ways to work, and better business results — anywhere. The company is a pioneer in Wireless WAN, offering advanced 4G and 5G routers and adapters — controlled through Cradlepoint NetCloudTM. Enterprise businesses and public sector agencies rely on Cradlepoint and its Cellular Intelligence to build a reliable, secure network wherever they need it, connecting fixed and temporary sites, vehicles, IoT devices, and remote employees. Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Cradlepoint is a subsidiary of Ericsson’s Business Area Technologies and New Businesses division. It has international offices in Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, India, and Latin America. www.cradlepoint.com.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website at https://www.extremenetworks.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

Extreme Networks, ExtremeCloud and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.

