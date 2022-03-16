Tricida to Report Fourth Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tricida, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCDA) today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and year-end 2021 financial results after the close of market on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Tricida will host a conference call and webcast at



4:30 pm Eastern Time to discuss its fourth quarter financial results and business progress. The call or webcast may be accessed as follows:

Tricida Conference Call Information

Tricida will host its Fourth Quarter Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call and webcast on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 4:30 pm Eastern Time. The webcast or conference call may be accessed as follows:

Tricida Fourth Quarter Financial Results Conference Call



Tuesday, March 29, 2022



4:30 pm Eastern Time





Webcast:



Dial-In:



International:



Conference ID: IR.Tricida.com



(877) 377-5478



(629) 228-0740



1932119

A replay of the webcast will be available on Tricida’s website approximately two hours following the completion of the call and will be available for up to 90 days following the presentation.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of its investigational drug candidate, veverimer, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed to slow CKD progression in patients with metabolic acidosis and CKD. Tricida is currently conducting a renal outcomes clinical trial, VALOR-CKD, to determine if veverimer slows CKD progression in patients with metabolic acidosis associated with CKD. Metabolic acidosis is a condition commonly caused by CKD that is believed to accelerate the progression of kidney deterioration. There are currently no therapies approved by the FDA to slow progression of kidney disease through the treatment of chronic metabolic acidosis in patients with CKD. It is estimated to pose a health risk to approximately three million patients with CKD in the United States.

For more information about Tricida, please visit www.Tricida.com.

Contact:

Jackie Cossmon

Tricida, Inc.

Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications

IR@Tricida.com