New Book by Business Leadership Experts, HOPE for Leaders in the 2020s, Launches Today

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finding hope in times of uncertainty is never easy, but Dr. Hope Zoeller and Dr. Joe DeSensi believe it's possible. The two leadership experts have teamed up to co-author a new guide on navigating challenging times in HOPE for Leaders in the 2020s: New Issues to Face, New Problems to Solve, New Hope for the Future.

The last two years have required everyone — including professionals — to shift their expectations and approaches to business. It's no secret that organizations of all kinds are dealing with the realities of a world forever changed by the lessons, traumas, innovations, and culture shifts of the era we'd just survived. Many are left asking, "now what?"

"When we first began writing the second volume in this series, we had no idea how relevant and necessary the tools in these pages would be to modern leaders looking to navigate the uncertainty of today's world," said Dr. Hope Zoeller, co-author of HOPE for Leaders in the 2020s. "This book takes readers from aspiration to action. We would like to dedicate it to the teams with whom we have worked over the years."

Many of the answers to modern leaders' most pressing new questions lie in the pages of HOPE for Leaders in the 2020s. The book challenges its readers to open their minds to the possibility of building and adapting their leadership skills for a new era, and for a workforce with newly articulated needs, by digging into the stories, tips, frameworks, and practical exercises of a book that was written for this decade and beyond. HOPE for Leaders in the 2020s offers new ways to think about and address contemporary business issues, including leadership mindsets, project management, organizational culture, and workplace communications.

Dr. Hope Zoeller is founder and president of HOPE (Helping Other People Excel), LLC, a firm that specializes in facilitating leader success at every level of an organization. She is also a professor at Spalding University in Louisville, Kentucky, instructing in the Master of Business Communication program. She has a Doctorate in Leadership Education from Spalding, a Master of Education in Training and Development from the University of Louisville, and a Bachelor of Arts in Communications and Psychology from Bellarmine University.

Dr. Joe DeSensi has a Doctorate in Leadership Education with a focus on managing technology from Spalding University, a graduate degree in Computer Resource Management from Webster University, and an undergraduate degree from Bellarmine University. Dr. DeSensi has worked with Fortune 100 companies and federal and local government and has started several businesses, including his educational consulting company Educational Directions.

HOPE for Leaders in the 2020s can be purchased in paperback on Amazon. Learn more about the HOPE for Leaders book series at www.HopeForLeaders.com.

