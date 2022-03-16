BrandHive Announces New Vice President of Marketing Serving National and International Health and Wellness Markets

Salt Lake City, Utah, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salt Lake City, Utah —March 15, 2022 — BrandHive Inc., with locations in Fairfax, VA, Pasadena, CA and Salt Lake City, UT, announces the appointment of Laura Guthrie as its new Vice President of Marketing, headquartered in its Utah offices.

Ms. Guthrie joins BrandHive with a background which includes business leadership, marketing, and sales development positions at Summit Hill Foods, JMH Premium, Red Mat Media, and multiple national and international health and wellness companies. She is known as a creative, data-driven, and business-minded marketing and communications strategist. Her experience also includes finance, legal, technology, human resources, and business operations. Laura has managed marketing budgets up to $14M and led unique, multidisciplinary teams of up to 120 people.

"A few of the key areas that impressed us to bring Laura on to our team include her proven ability in developing and delivering programs that drive new customer acquisition, grow revenue, increase sales and improve customer satisfaction", said BrandHive CEO William Fisher, adding "she has a proven ability to architect the overall marketing strategy, and then coordinate the team to execute across all aspects of marketing operations, all things that will bring significant value to our clients."

When asked about her first few weeks with BrandHive, Laura shared: "I already feel like a member of the family. The clients I have met are world class, with quality ingredients and some incredible products I have already started taking myself. I can see that they can really add value for product manufacturers, and consumers alike". She added, "I don't feel like I have been drinking from the firehose, it's more like someone opened up the hydrant! But seriously, I am very excited to work hard, get creative, and help our clients' brands grow".

Clients and interested individuals are welcome to reach out and meet Laura, and get to know the team at BrandHive. BrandHive is available to create your healthy buzz.

About BrandHive, Inc.

Founded in 1996, BrandHive is a branding, marketing and advertising agency with award-winning experience serving the healthy lifestyle, health and wellness industries. Working with a global clientele, BrandHive provides a full range of strategic and creative services to B2B, B2C, and B2B2C markets, serving organizations in the Ingredient Supplier, Industrial Manufacturing, Direct-to-consumer, Brick & Mortar, and Click & Mortar marketplaces. Contact Us - Start Buzzing.

