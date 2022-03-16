Mike Libis Named General Manager, IZEA Canada

Orlando, Florida, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Canada, Inc., a subsidiary of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for leading brands, today announced the hiring of Mike Libis to serve as General Manager, Canada. Libis will join IZEA’s Managed Services leadership council and be responsible for overseeing a team of influencer marketing professionals who identify and scale new market opportunities for IZEA across the Canadian market.



Prior to joining IZEA, Libis held roles responsible for revenue generation within the Creator Economy at Native Instruments and 500px, and his most recent role was Senior Client Partner, Enterprise Sales at #paid. He brings to the table over 15 years of experience working with fast-paced, creatively driven organizations and building high-impact client partnerships. As General Manager, Canada at IZEA, he will be leveraging his experience to further the company’s Canadian presence and explore new sectors in which influencer marketing can solve meaningful business objectives. Libis received his bachelor’s degree from McGill University in Montreal, Quebec, and is also an award-winning photographer.

“Throughout my career, I’ve had the pleasure of participating first hand, both professionally and personally, in the democratization of the Creator Economy,” said Libis. “As General Manager, Canada at IZEA, I will be focused on building a team that can help educate Canadian clients on the true potential of utilizing creators as a central aspect of their marketing strategies. I look forward to joining the leadership team at IZEA and continuing to foster growth within this exciting space.”

IZEA has been a pioneering member of the Canadian influencer marketing landscape since 2015, having served leading brands and agencies across the country including Loblaws, BMO, Campbell Company of Canada, Hudson’s Bay Company, and Rogers.

“The addition of Mike to Team IZEA will take our existing efforts and related successes to the next level,” said Ryan Schram, President and COO of IZEA. “The combination of his industry acumen, deep relationship base, and innovative mindset will be a tremendous asset to our clients and partners across Canada. We are thrilled to have him leading this next chapter of our investment and growth.”

About IZEA

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”), is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive measurable return on investment.

