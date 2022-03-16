Partnership with Canada-Arab Business Council connects Alberta to the UAE

Edmonton, Alberta, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invest Alberta has launched a partnership with the Canada-Arab Business Council (CABC) to expand its international network and bring more high-impact, high-value investment and jobs to Alberta.

A recent Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Council is a first step to establishing Invest Alberta’s presence in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), covering the Middle East region.

The agreement kicks off collaborative work to increase Alberta’s prospective financial and corporate investors in key sectors including energy and petrochemicals, finance and infrastructure, and technology and agribusiness. The CABC is Canada’s only not-for-profit association focused exclusively on promoting trade and investment between Canada and the Arab world.

“We are looking forward to this opportunity to partner with Invest Alberta in establishing a strong presence in the United Arab Emirates and the MENA Region to attract important new investment and opportunities to Alberta.”

Scott Jolliffe, Chair of the Canada-Arab Business Council

The agreement with the Canada-Arab Business Council also helps connect Invest Alberta with partnership opportunities, share local research and market analysis, increase understanding of barriers for global companies looking to invest in Alberta, and explore government funding opportunities.

“There are lots of advantages to doing business in Alberta. The work we’ve done to cut red tape and make our province the most competitive in the country is helping to attract more investment and jobs. This new partnership with the Canada-Arab Business Council means more companies and more people will learn how they can benefit from doing business in Alberta.”

Honourable Doug Schweitzer, Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation

“Our new partnership with the CABC further puts Alberta on the world stage and will help ensure that the province remains top-of-mind for global investors. With the right strategic partnerships in place, we can continue to showcase Alberta’s competitive business climate, diverse sectors and growing talent pipeline.”

Rick Christiaanse, CEO, Invest Alberta

About Invest Alberta:

Invest Alberta is dedicated to investment attraction, with a mandate to engage the world and provide high-end tailored support to companies, investors, and major new projects. With offices in key markets around the world, Invest Alberta works to break down barriers so investors and businesses can start up, scale up, and succeed without limits.



For more information, visit: https://investalberta.ca/



About the Canada-Arab Business Council (CABC)



The CABC was established in 1983 by Canadian private sector companies operating in the Middle East region, including the United Arab Emirates (“UAE”), with a region-wide mandate to facilitate increased trade and investment in the Canada-Middle East economic corridor through policy advocacy, networking, and education.

For more information, visit https://c-abc.ca/