DELSEY PARIS REVEALS SMART LUGGAGE, CRUISE 3.0

PARIS, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELSEY PARIS , the premium French luggage brand known for its Parisian elegance, innovative design and high-quality pieces, showcases its latest collection, CRUISE 3.0. This new line of luggage is full of innovative features that encompass the needs of all travelers going near and far during the spring break season and beyond.



DELSEY PARIS always strives to equip travelers with quality luggage pieces that are not only visually appealing but also provide superior features. CRUISE 3.0’s main design focus is its durability and lightweight. With a polycarbonate shell, the piece features a ridged exterior and a lustrous twill texture for functional and stylish protection. Also, all bags are equipped with dual-density spinner wheels for superior mobility and a built-in TSA-accepted lock for maximum security.

This smart luggage also includes features that are unique to DELSEY PARIS. The carry-on size is equipped with a USB port and a power bank pocket to charge devices on the go (power bank not provided). Check-in sizes are equipped with DELSEY’s innovative and patented Overweight Indicator that lets travelers know if they have overpacked, providing extra peace of mind by preventing overweight charges at the check-in counter. Without the need for batteries, travelers can simply lift the bag using the side carry handle and the indicator will reveal a red line when the 48.5 lbs weight limit has been exceeded. Additionally, the new collection features three conveniently placed carry handles for easy lifting.

The expandable interior helps accommodate all items, and CRUISE 3.0’s washable and removable lining is ideal for those wanting to keep the inside of their luggage piece clean. Travelers can simply unzip the lining and put it in the washer on the delicate cycle to keep their luggage fresh for their next trip. The versatile lining is an integral feature and is included in all sizes for the CRUISE 3.0 line.

Sizes for CRUISE 3.0 vary from carry-on, 24-inch and 28-inch. The various sizes will accommodate enough belongings for a weekend, a week or longer to perfectly align with all journeys. The stunning bags are available in three unique and eye-catching shades: BLUE, GRAPHITE and PLATINUM.

“The new CRUISE 3.0 line is an innovative addition to the DELSEY PARIS product lineup. We incorporated a USB port for the carry-on size and our patented Overweight Indicator for the larger sizes. All pieces also include DELSEY exclusive, removable and washable lining,” said DELSEY PARIS US Director of Marketing, Coralie Lindvay. “DELSEY wants to continue to lead the way for luggage innovations and the CRUISE 3.0 collection is the perfect example of this. The new features that this piece delivers provide travelers with extra peace of mind.”

The CRUISE 3.0 retail prices range from $179 -$259.

To learn more about DELSEY PARIS products or to purchase a piece from the CRUISE 3.0 collection, visit CRUISE 3.0 Collection .

ABOUT DELSEY PARIS

An iconic brand, DELSEY PARIS is a French company and a creator of luggage since 1946. For 75 years DELSEY PARIS has offered consumers cases which bring together quality and audacious design. DELSEY PARIS creates ingenious baggage developed to accompany travelers wherever they go and to adapt to all types of journeys, both professional and personal. With strength grounded in expertise, the brand is behind numerous innovations and recognized by important prizes in the design world. DELSEY PARIS brings together style and functionality to create products that reflect the personality of each consumer. Today the brand is present on five continents and in more than 110 countries.

Media Contact:

Alexander Ballester

aballester@uproarpr.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7503d2cf-0821-4a03-8553-c2dd73196064