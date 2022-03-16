Dell Technologies and Newtek Business Services Corp. To Sponsor Symposium for Cyber Security in NYC on Thursday, March 24, 2022

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newtek Business Services Corp., (NASDAQ: NEWT), an internally managed business development company (“BDC”), today announced that it will host a technology symposium with Dell Technologies, focused on cyber security, on Thursday, March 24. 2022 at 6:00 pm EDT at Stout NYC Penn Station in the Greene Room located at 133 West 33rd Street (between 6th and 7th Avenues) in New York City.



Newtek is hosting a panel of experts to speak on the importance of storage data protection with strategies to help minimize cyber risk. The panelists include Mr. John Bromfield, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Newtek Technology Solutions; Mr. Surjeet Mahant, Managing Director of K2 Integrity and Head of Cyber Risk Management Services; and Mr. Steve Ward, Senior Data Protection Specialist at Dell Technologies. There will be a question-and-answer session followed by a reception for all attendees.

Cyber Security Panelists

Mr. John Bromfield is Senior Vice President of Business Development at Newtek Technology Solutions. Mr. Bromfield and his team focus on helping businesses of all sizes navigate information technology and digital transformation. John has over 25 years of customer-facing experience delivering technology solutions. Prior to Newtek, John held leadership positions with both Accenture and Citrix Systems, specifically within the Professional Services and Customer Success organizations.

Mr. Surjeet Mahant is the managing director of K2 Integrity and serves as the Head of Cyber Risk Management Services. With over 20 years of experience in cybersecurity and privacy risk solutions for large institutions, Surjeet assists clients in developing the tools and strategies needed to protect the confidentiality of their data, the availability of their systems, and the integrity of their operations.

Mr. Steve Ward is a Senior Data Protection Specialist at Dell Technologies, providing expertise around backup infrastructure and cyber security (both on-prem and in the cloud) to the New York Metropolitan area for 10 years. Driven by his customers and technology trends, Steve’s main goal is to use his knowledge in the data protection space to bring value to commercial and enterprise customers throughout all verticals including but not limited to legal, retail, financial services, and healthcare.

Newtek Business Services Corp., Your Business Solutions Company®, is an internally managed BDC, which along with its controlled portfolio companies, provides a wide range of business and financial solutions under the Newtek® brand to the small- and medium-sized business (“SMB”) market. Since 1999, Newtek has provided state-of-the-art, cost-efficient products and services and efficient business strategies to SMB relationships across all 50 states to help them grow their sales, control their expenses and reduce their risk.

Newtek’s and its portfolio companies’ products and services include: Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Electronic Payment Processing, Technology Solutions (Cloud Computing, Data Backup, Storage and Retrieval, IT Consulting), eCommerce, Accounts Receivable Financing & Inventory Financing, Insurance Solutions, Web Services, and Payroll and Benefits Solutions.



