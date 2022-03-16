Troika Media Group’s Subsidiary, Troika IO, Integrates with Global Financial Technology Firm Circle to Simplify Digital Payments for NFTs





Troika IO’s Redeeem introduces new capabilities for its digital marketplace and API services for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) through an integration with Circle

Los Angeles, CA, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Troika Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:TRKA) ("TMG" or "Company"), a brand consultancy and marketing innovations company that provides integrated branding and marketing solutions for global brands, announced that its subsidiary, Troika IO, has integrated with Circle Internet Financial, LLC, a global financial technology firm that provides internet-based payments and financial infrastructure to businesses of all sizes. The integration provides a seamless, trusted payment infrastructure for TMG’s brand clients and enhances the customer purchasing experience for NFT consumers in the Metaverse.

Troika IO is committed to fostering the growth of Web3 by providing powerful APIs and blockchain infrastructure that empower brands and creators to quickly, safely, and easily enter the Metaverse with apps, games, marketplaces, and exchanges.

Troika IO’s Redeeem, the digital marketplace for NFTs, offers minting services with zero gas fees, great customer support, and developer-friendly APIs to power the next generation of apps, NFTs, and smart contracts on the Stacks blockchain, secured by Bitcoin. Redeeem also offers integrations into Ethereum, Polygon, and Flow blockchains.

The integration with Circle’s payment solutions will enable brand customers of Troika IO to create a smooth, fully automated journey for consumers that want to buy NFTs with debit and credit cards, ACH bank transfers, and wire transfers. This will enable Troika IO and Redeeem to offer additional payment options, higher trading limits, near-instant settlement times, reduced operational overhead, greater compliance oversight, and improved user experience for NFT consumers.

In addition to Circle, Troika IO plans to integrate with Plaid, a data network that works with thousands of fintech companies, several of the Fortune 500, and many of the largest banks to make it easy for people to connect their financial accounts to the apps and services they want to use. Plaid’s network covers 12,000 financial institutions across the US, Canada, UK and Europe. Tens of millions of people in North America have successfully connected their financial institutions to apps using Plaid.

Troika IO believes buying digital goods should be as simple as purchasing any consumer item on the internet. With the Circle and Plaid integrations, Troika IO’s Redeeem marketplace and its API services will make buying and selling NFTs more secure and accessible to a larger and more diverse audience and enable NFTs’ underlying tech to go beyond art and collectibles into many more areas such as sports, ticketing, games, luxury goods, and real estate.

“As we enter a more regulated environment, we welcome the support of leading crypto institutions like Circle who will power our NFT marketplace, Wallet APIs, and other blockchain services, and open up a world of possibilities for Troika’s brand clients in the Metaverse. Our strategic integrations with Circle’s payments and payouts infrastructure will help us reach new customers faster, scale our technology more efficiently, and create more financial inclusion around the world,” says Kyle Hill, President and Head of Digital Assets at Troika IO.

About Troika Media Group

Troika Media Group is an end-to-end brand solutions company that creates both near-term and long-term value for global brands in entertainment, sports and consumer products. Applying emerging technology, data science, and world-class creative, TMG helps brands deepen engagement with audiences and fans throughout the consumer journey and builds brand equity. Clients include Apple, Hulu, Riot Games, Belvedere Vodka, Unilever, UFC, Peloton, CNN, HBO, ESPN, Wynn Resorts and Casinos, Tiffany & Co., IMAX, Netflix, Sony, Yahoo and Coca-Cola. For more information, visit www.thetmgrp.com

About Troika IO

Troika IO is a crypto-consultancy that demystifies the often-complicated world of NFTs and the metaverse for global brands. An end-to-end crypto solution, Troika IO designs and mints NFTs, owns and operates NFT marketplace Redeeem, and grows passionate NFT communities for consumer brands and entertainment properties. Troika Labs is part of the Troika Group (Nasdaq: TRKA). For more information, please visit https://troika.io/

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future performance and economic conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "may," "looks to," "will," "should," "plan," "intend," "on condition," "target," "see," "potential," "estimates," "preliminary," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy or goals or other future events, circumstances, or effects. Moreover, forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may limit access to the Company's facilities, customers, management, support staff, and professional advisors, and to develop and deliver advanced voice and data communications systems, demand for the Company's products and services, economic conditions in the U.S. and worldwide, and the Company's ability to recruit and retain management, technical, and sales personnel. Further information relating to factors that may impact the Company's results and forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Troika Media Group

Kevin Aratari

kevin@troikamedia.com