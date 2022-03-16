Qualia Enhances Solutions for Digital Signing, Expands Qualia RON

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualia , the leading digital real estate closing platform, today announced new features that will make it easier for more title companies to complete fully remote signings and closings. Qualia is expanding Qualia RON, the only remote online notarization (RON) solution natively built into a title production software, to six additional states today: Texas, Tennessee, Washington, Maryland, Utah and Nevada.



Today’s updates also include the addition of Fillable Forms e-signing functionality within Qualia Connect and Qualia RON. Fillable Forms enables closing teams to customize closing documents they receive from third parties. The ability to add interactive fields, such as checkboxes and text inputs, on documents enables Qualia users to collect their clients’ signatures all within the Qualia platform. Fillable Forms enables Qualia Connect customers to further streamline their tech stack through native functionality.

“Qualia’s thousands of customers across the country are consistently seeking new ways to improve their remote signings and closings,” said Brian Thome, Qualia's vice president of customer success. “Today’s updates expand the power of Qualia RON to further enable our customers to use a single log in for the entire workflow of a remote transaction.”

Qualia first introduced RON in 2021 to provide efficiency for title companies as remote online notarizations grew in popularity. A recent survey of title professionals by ALTA found 52% reported closing times decreased when utilizing RON due to the number of documents signed ahead of time, while 43% reported cost savings. Those savings, combined with the efficiency of connecting e-signing directly to the title system of record, has made RON one of the most highly anticipated products on the Qualia platform.

“The direct integration into Qualia is what makes Qualia RON so important to me. Everything from ID verification, moving documents around and saving the video is all done in one place,” said Paul Hofmann, Owner and President at Aegis Land Title Group. “To not have to leave the software that we’re already working in to complete RON sessions is amazingly efficient.”

Qualia RON is now available in these six new states, with additional states expected later this year. New Fillable Forms functionality is available now for all Qualia Connect and Qualia RON users at no additional cost. For more information, visit qualia.com/remote-online-notarization/

ABOUT QUALIA

Qualia is the category-creating digital closing platform used by over half a million real estate and mortgage professionals. Qualia's cloud-based closing rooms provide the complete infrastructure to streamline the home closing and refinance experience for real estate and mortgage businesses and their clients. The company offers a suite of products that brings together homebuyers and sellers, mortgage lenders, title & escrow agents, and real estate agents onto one secure, remote platform. Since launching in 2015, the company has been named an ALTA Elite Provider, CB Insights Fintech 250, grown to over 500 employees, and has been recognized by Forbes as a Best Startup Employer. The company is a leader in industry security and was the first technology company to join the Coalition to Stop Real Estate Wire Fraud. Qualia is headquartered in San Francisco, CA and has offices in Austin, TX, and Superior, CO. For more information on Qualia, visit www.qualia.com.

