Counter UAV Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Technology, Force Type, Product Type, Configuration, and End Users

The initiatives toward modernizing soldiers include equipping them with advanced combat capabilities, including modern vehicle fleets and countermeasure solutions.



The counter UAV systems are among the critical components of soldier modernization among the majority of defense forces.Various military bodies across both developed and developing countries over the years have increased their spending in the procurement of counter UAV systems.



The demand for counter UAV systems is expected to continuously grow over the years, as the threat of UAV-based attacks continue to rise. The rise in the manufacturing of small and easily affordable drones also increases the market demand, thereby boosting the counter UAV market growth.



COVID-19 Impact on Counter UAV Market

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the manufacturing units across North America were temporarily shut to combat the virus’s rapid spread.However, defense sector being of the critical industries of any economy experienced a continuous supply of their products.



Defense equipment manufacturing is one of the essential services that was impacted partially due to disrupted raw material supply.The US defense also placed orders for anti-drone systems and experimented with implementing the same in their operations.



For instance, in September 2021, the US Navy adopted anti-drone systems developed by Northrop Grumman to counter the rise in UAVs’ use. This high demand and rise in manufacturing of counter UAV solutions across the region are positively impacting the growth of the market.





The global counter UAV market share has been segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and South America.APAC is expected to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period.



APAC is characterized by developing nations looking to stamp their authority worldwide by developing powerful military units.China and India are some of the leading nations that have focused on strengthening their military over the years across the region.



Setting up arms and armaments manufacturing bases in the country and enhancing the quality of equipment used for army support has been a long-going responsibility of the respective governments.Apart from this, there have been growing political tensions among neighbouring countries such as India, China, and Pakistan.



The strengthening of defense fleet size of various countries, such as China and India, is driving the counter UAV market growth.



A few players operating in the global counter UAV market profiled in the market study include Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd, DroneShield, DeDrone, Leonardo S.P.A., and Lockheed Martin Corporation.



The overall counter UAV market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the counter UAV market size.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast of the counter UAV market size with respect to all the market segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants typically involved in this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the counter UAV market.

