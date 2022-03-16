The Global Online Ad Spending Market is expected to grow by $ 241.99 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 10.98% during the forecast period

New York, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Online Ad Spending Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244727/?utm_source=GNW

98% during the forecast period. Our report on the online ad spending market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the decline in offline ad spending, low cost of online advertising, and increasing use of social media for advertisement. In addition, the decline in offline ad spending is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The online ad spending market analysis includes the platform segment and geographic landscape.



The online ad spending market is segmented as below:

By Platform

• Mobile devices

• Desktops



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growth of online video and connected tv (CTV) advertising as one of the prime reasons driving the online ad spending market growth during the next few years. Also, advertising without cookies and exponentially rising real-time bidding (RTB) will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on online ad spending market covers the following areas:

• Online ad spending market sizing

• Online ad spending market forecast

• Online ad spending market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online ad spending market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alliance Data Systems Corp., Amazon.com Inc., Baidu Inc., Dentsu Group Inc., Digital Turbine Inc., Eniro Group AB, GroupM, Hakuhodo DY Media Partners Inc. Co. Ltd., IAC InterActiveCorp, Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., Reworld Media, Sohu.com Ltd., SXM Media, Tencent Holdings Ltd., The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., Twitter Inc., and Verizon Communications Inc. Also, the online ad spending market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

