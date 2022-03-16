English Finnish

F-Secure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, March 16, 2022, 16:15 EET



F-Secure Corporation’s Board of Directors' announcement of the intended members of the Board of Directors of the new Consumer Security company

As announced in a stock exchange release on 17 February 2022, F-Secure Corporation’s Board of Directors decided to pursue towards the separation of the Consumer Security business through a partial demerger. It is planned that in connection with the demerger, the Consumer Security business would be transferred into a new independent company, to be named F-Secure Corporation, whereas the renamed WithSecure Corporation would carry on the Corporate Security business.

The Board of Directors of F-Secure Corporation announces that it intends to propose to the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), expected to be held in May 2022, that the following persons would be elected as members of the Board of Directors of the new Consumer Security company:

Pertti Ervi (Chairman) B.Sc. (Electronics), current member of F-Secure Corporation’s Board of Directors

Risto Siilasmaa, M.Sc. (Engineering), current chairman of F-Secure Corporation’s Board of Directors

Petra Teräsaho, M.Sc. (Econ.), SVP, Group Controller at Stora Enso, CFO, Enfo Group (starting from 1 May 2022)

Thomas Jul, M.Sc. (Software Engineering), CEO at Inpay

Madeleine Lassoued, MBA (International Economics), Head of Marketing at M – Volvo Car Mobility

Representative of the company personnel, candidate to be appointed later

More information about the planned demerger can be found on the company’s website at https://www.f-secure.com/en/investors/demerger .

Contact information:

Laura Viita, Investor Relations Director, F-Secure Corporation

+358 50 487 1044

investor-relations@f-secure.com

