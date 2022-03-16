The Global External Ventricular Drain Market is expected to grow by $ 1.51 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.05% during the forecast period

New York, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global External Ventricular Drain Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244724/?utm_source=GNW

05% during the forecast period. Our report on the external ventricular drain market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in head trauma and cranial injuries, rise in elderly population, and rise in the number of people suffering from neurological disorders. In addition, rise in head trauma and cranial injuries is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The external ventricular drain market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The external ventricular drain market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Traumatic brain injury

• Subarachnoid hemorrhage

• Intracerebral hemorrhage

• Other non-traumatic hydrocephalus conditions



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies technological advancements as one of the prime reasons driving the external ventricular drain market growth during the next few years. Also, government initiatives and increasing healthcare spending will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on external ventricular drain market covers the following areas:

• External ventricular drain market sizing

• External ventricular drain market forecast

• External ventricular drain market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading external ventricular drain market vendors that include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Bicakcilar Medical Devices, Dispomedica GmbH, Fuji Systems Co. Ltd., Integra LifeSciences Corp., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Medtronic Plc, Moller Medical GmbH, Sophysa, and Spiegelberg GmbH and Co. KG. Also, the external ventricular drain market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

