How Kronos Fusion Energy's Commercialization Center Creates Opportunities for Small Businesses in America

AUSTIN, Texas, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As interest, investment, and research into fusion reaches an all-time high, Kronos Fusion Energy Defense System is moving forward with a Fusion Energy Commercialization Center - the nucleus of this dynamic new market. The center's activities won't just benefit big players but also help support strong growth for an array of small U.S. businesses.

Fusion reactors, generating power through a process similar to plasma reactions in the sun, are poised to transform world energy supply. Their ability to provide a cornucopia of clean, safe energy for both commercial and defense applications will draw even greater investment, offering ample profit potential for any company in on the ground floor, large or small. The Commercialization Center is intended to provide the "nerve hub" for the project once contracts for tokamak, or reactor, development start advancing in the near future.

This facility will feature Kronos' quantum computing system, using machine learning and neural networks to collate approximately 60 years of research and experimental feedback through parallel high-speed analysis. This will enable Kronos to both develop the best solutions to effective tokamak design and coordinate thousands of businesses in creating the most efficient possible fusion network across the USA. Kronos intends to direct contracts to American companies, helping maintain energy security through reliance on domestic industry and simultaneously stimulating the U.S. economy.

While Kronos will manufacture several of the most important fusion tokamak reactor components at its own facilities, there is room for many other players to participate. Small businesses able to supply parts meeting the exacting tolerances needed, or services supporting tokamak construction or operation, are well-positioned to participate in this potentially massive new field of energy generation. Kronos is eager to use proficient local small businesses whenever feasible in the communities where it will eventually build fusion facilities.

With powerful logistics and engineering offered by the Fusion Energy Commercialization Center, Kronos expects to put the U.S. 40 years ahead of most competing designs with its fusion reactors, while costing a fifth less than alternatives. Another opportunity for small business will come from preparing for reactor construction, since the infrastructure and buildings vital to house the tokamaks will require 75% completion before work can begin on the devices themselves. This creates a need for services ranging, but not limited to, simple site preparation, site monitoring, maintenance, leveling, construction of buildings and supporting structures, likely to precise Department of Energy standards.

Beyond making parts for the tokamaks or raising extensive, secure buildings to house them, component installation demands hundreds of specialized tools such as cranes or supports to move and align the reactor pieces for assembly. The fusion reactor project will create a sophisticated, highly varied business ecosystem as a prerequisite for successful rollout. The Commercialization Center will be the coordinating force at the ecosystem's center, giving numerous small American businesses the opportunity to participate in this rapidly approaching technological breakthrough.

PR Contact: Erin Pendleton - pr@kronosfusionenergy.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment