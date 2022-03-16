Bank of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Wiklöf)

English Swedish





Bank of Åland Plc

Managers' Transactions

March 16, 2022, 16.30 EET

Managers' Transactions

__

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Peter Wiklöf

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp

LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 11595/4/4

__

Transaction date: 2022-03-16



Venue not applicable



Instrument type: SHARE



ISIN: FI0009001127



Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE



Transaction details



(1): Volume: 2395 Unit price: 35.89 EUR



Aggregated transactions



(1): Volume: 2395 Volume weighted average price: 35.89 EUR







For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505