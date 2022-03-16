The Global Scrubber Market is expected to grow by $ 757.7 mn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6.66% during the forecast period

New York, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Scrubber Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244720/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the scrubber market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth in tourism and health and retail sectors, growing demand for power, and implementation of new emission norms in industries. In addition, growth in the tourism and health, and retail sectors is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The scrubber market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The scrubber market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Wet scrubber

• Dry scrubber



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing demand for eco-friendly scrubbers as one of the prime reasons driving the scrubber market growth during the next few years. Also, new expansion and development, and rising preference for dry scrubbers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the scrubber market covers the following areas:

• Scrubber market sizing

• Scrubber market forecast

• Scrubber market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading scrubber market vendors that include Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Andritz AG, Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP., Clean Marine AS, Damen Shipyards Group, Ducon, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., GEA Group AG, Hamon S.A., Hitachi Zosen Corp., KCH Services Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Nederman Holding AB, Thermax Ltd., Tri-Mer Corp., Verantis Environmental Solutions Group, Wartsila Corp., and Yara Marine Technologies. Also, the scrubber market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244720/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________