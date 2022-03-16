Verizon enriches the mobile endpoint with Verizon Mobile for Microsoft Teams

What you need to know:



NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business today announced Verizon Mobile for Microsoft Teams, a new service that will integrate a customer’s Verizon Wireless business number with Microsoft Teams and bring enterprise-grade voice quality and policy management to Teams calls to and from mobile devices. Verizon Mobile for Microsoft Teams gives users the option of placing outbound calls through the Microsoft Teams desktop application, an integrated IP Phone, or directly through the native dialer on their mobile device.



“We continue to see global demand for unified calling platforms to keep distributed workforces connected,” said Sampath Sowmyanarayan, Chief Revenue Officer, Verizon Business. “Verizon Mobile for Microsoft Teams answers that customer demand and will make an immediate impact on the collaboration industry. Verizon is helping large enterprise customers adapt and succeed in today’s hybrid work environment by delivering a best-in-class suite of professional services spanning voice, security, and Network as a Service solutions to power the mobile workforce.”



By elevating a user’s mobile identity to become a unified calling and collaboration endpoint, Verizon Mobile for Microsoft Teams empowers customers to easily and quickly apply enterprise policies to mobile numbers, reducing the costs associated with managing mobile and desktop phones and offering a path to consolidating all activity on mobile handsets where appropriate.



Key advantages:



Mobile Manageability: Provides users with a single mobile phone number for business, which can be easily managed by IT administration with enterprise-grade calling policies in Teams



Unified Call Control: Converge voicemail, call history, and presence information across endpoints, and direct call queues to mobile numbers



Network Flexibility: Seamlessly move calls between networks and endpoints, including uplifting calls from the cellular voice network to VoIP data calls with video and screensharing



Verizon Mobile for Microsoft Teams complements the existing Verizon VoIP for Operator Connect solution for fixed line voice services. The popularity of Teams, combined with the scale and reliability of Verizon’s global network, will provide enterprise customers with a secure, managed multi-device solution that blends connectivity, calling, and administration under one easy-to-use customer interface and calling plan.



“This collaboration with Verizon allows us to combine the power of cloud, cellular and edge to deliver tightly integrated mobile calling and business collaboration workflows that are reliable, secure, device & network agnostic all while being cost-efficient and simple for the customers to manage a single calling offering,” said Martin Lund, CVP of Azure for Operators. “The solution leverages the power of Azure to accelerate the migration of critical workflows to the cloud and benefits from Microsoft’s expertise in providing managed services that enable operators to quickly certify with the Teams Operator Connect program.”



As a certified gold Microsoft partner with more than 15 years of experience delivering VoIP services and 7,000+ business customers with 18M telephone numbers active on Verizon's VoIP platform, Verizon is uniquely positioned to support organizations of all sizes as they seek to unlock the full potential of Microsoft Teams.



Verizon VoIP for Operator Connect is available today while Verizon Mobile for Microsoft Teams will be available later in 2022. For more information, visit Microsoft Teams for Collaboration and Communication .

