CryptoBlox Provides Operations Overview and Comprehensive Corporate Update

In January 2020, the Company underwent a management change and appointed Bryson Goodwin as CEO, to take over the Company’s operations. The Company’s operations were primarily focused on blockchain technologies, through the Company’s subsidiary, 1Linx Ltd., that served the financial and cryptocurrency sectors. Cryptocurrencies were not performing well at the time, so following significant deliberation by the management and Board of Directors, the Company undertook a more targeted blockchain strategy to enhance its performance and create value for its shareholders. The Company has made significant progress in the past two years, building on its original blockchain technology that was originally focused solely on financial services. The Company has now grown its portfolio to include six verticals: finance, smart grid integration, battery technology, applications, electric vehicles and crypto mining.

New Blockchain Verticals

Battery Technology

In summer of 2020, the Company began searching for avenues in new blockchain verticals to complement its existing blockchain technology. On August 31, 2020, the Company entered into an agreement with Jiangsu RichPower New Energy Co Ltd. (“RichPower”), granting the Company exclusive rights in North and South America, Europe and Africa to use RichPower’s patented battery management system (BMS) technology. Through the partnership, the Company created a new platform through which it could focus its blockchain technology, being “Battery Technology.” This technology was pivotal to the Company’s forward-looking plan, as according to a market research report, the battery management system market is projected to be worth $12.6 Billion by 20241. To reflect this new path forward, the Company changed its name to Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp.

The Company spent several months designing and launching products that incorporated the newly licensed BMS, such as the SmartWall and the RV Freedom. Over this period, the Company also secured several technology distribution agreements for upcoming development projects, such as EcoVille, to provide such projects with products and infrastructure based on the Company’s BMS.

The Battery Technology vertical was initiated to propel the Company into becoming a market leader in the battery tech industry and has shown great advantage with continued changes in global “green” initiatives. Functional prototypes of the SmartWall and the RV Freedom have been built and the Company has commenced taking pre-orders of these products. Due to global supply shortages of key components such as battery cells and circuit boards, the Company has yet to deliver any production units of these products to customers, but is confident they will be able to do so this year.

Smart Grid Integration

As the Company commenced development of products based on its newly acquired BMS, management determined that there was an opportunity for the Company to modify the intellectual property (IP) already present in its blockchain technology and monetize it through applications in the smart grid and micro grid implementation sectors. Management was in agreement that the use of blockchain based controls could be a vital component within the general acceptance and transference of power usage/sales to the end user in global energy markets. Management foresaw that, as the world’s developed cities transitioned into “Smart Grids”, mass storage for cities, based on a sophisticated blockchain platform, would be increasingly sought after. This led to the design and launch of the TITAN EnergyCore and EV Smart Charger. The market has been very favorable to the adoption and integration of these development-based applications. With the scale of these developments and their required customization, times from EOI to implementation can take 24-36 or more months, so the Company remains in the development phase of this business vertical.

Applications

With two strong new verticals launched based around the combination of the Company’s existing proprietary blockchain technology with RichPower’s patented BMS technology, the Company identified another niche blockchain vertical to build shareholder value, “Applications.” After identifying a lack of blockchain-based financial controls in the power creation/consumption marketplace, the Company began the development of an application compatible with computers and smart phones that would monitor, maintain, and power home energy systems in through a single application. This led to the launch of the “Smart Command” application.

Later in the year, the Company acquired CryptoPlug Technologies Inc. (“CryptoPlug”), which was developing a blockchain-based, crypto-compatible application for smartphones that would enable users to personalize their EV power requirements around surrounding EV Infrastructure and enable them to pay for their charging needs using cryptocurrency. The Company is now working to amalgamate CryptoPlug’s application into its Smart Command application, so that users are able to charge their electric vehicles using the Smart Command application and pay by cryptocurrency.

The Combination of the two technologies has been a success and the Company expects to roll out this application alongside its battery products in 2022. The Company will offer the application to all customers who buy its products and will charge a small monthly fee for its use.

Electric Vehicles

On February 5, 2021, the Company entered into a partnership agreement with Daymak Inc. (“Daymak”), for the Company to be the exclusive provider of batteries and battery packs for Daymak’s Avvenire product line. Later in 2021 and through this partnership, the Company added a fourth vertical based on the blockchain technology present in its energy storage system (ESS) products, adapted such technology to the Electric Vehicles (EVs) sector. The Company’s blockchain-based battery systems featuring RichPower’s BMS technology were hence adapted into custom battery systems for electric vehicles. In December of 2021, the first Avvenire prototype was completed using the Company’s battery system.

The Company successfully installed its first battery system in the Avvenire Spiritus, which was unveiled in December of 2021. With the success of this first installation, the Company is confident it will be able to deliver on battery systems for all of the Avvenire products as they are set to commence sales in 2022 and 2023.

Crypto Mining

Through quick adaptation and M&A efforts, the Company made a purchase that complemented its other verticals to create a new and highly growth-focused vertical, “Crypto Mining.” The Company’s success with its other blockchain-based verticals brought several IP partnership opportunities grounded in the world's adoption and transition to digital currencies. In December 2021, the Company acquired Optimal CP Inc. (“Optimal”), which will use the Company’s blockchain technology to build out a crypto mining operation in Alberta, Canada.

Optimal currently expects an initial tranche of 100 ASIC miners to be delivered to its facility in March 2022, with the installation and commission of the first mining enclosure expected over the following four to eight weeks.

“After taking the role of CEO in January 2020, I had set intentions for the Company to expand all of its divisions to allow for growth into a bigger player in the blockchain industry,” commented EV Battery Tech CEO, Bryson Goodwin.

“We started by integrating two different industries into a unique diversified product portfolio and we have seen success in each division of the Company and I look forward to taking the next steps to continue this growth. We have also now changed the name of the Company to best reflect the broader vision and diversification of our Company as we focus on Crypto and Blockchain ” concluded Mr. Goodwin.

About CryptoBlox Technologies Inc

CryptoBlox Technologies Inc. is a blockchain and battery technology company with revolutionary, patented battery management systems (BMS) designed to meet the growing demand for scalable, smart solutions for the rapidly growing electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage solution (ESS) markets. The company has committed to assisting global recycling solutions by offering recycling initiatives using their technology to analyze and fully refurbish used batteries.

For further information about the Company, please visit https://www.evbattery.tech .

For further information about the Company’s Products please visit https://www.ionixpro.com .

For Investor Inquiries, please contact (236) 259-0279 or email info@evbattery.tech

For Product or Sales Inquiries, please contact (236) 266-5174 or email sales@ionixpro.com .

