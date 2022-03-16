UPDATE -- Brain Canada marks Brain Awareness Week with ‘Did you know?’ social media campaign

English French

MONTRÉAL, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brain Canada Foundation is launching a ‘Did you know?’ campaign for Brain Awareness Week 2022. Over the course of the week the Foundation will be posting a series of questions and answers daily on its social media platforms highlighting more than a dozen brain disease and disorders, as well as some of the country’s leading neuroscientists and the work they are doing to accelerate research and uncover cures and breakthrough treatments.



From epilepsy to concussion to mental illness and beyond, the campaign seeks to raise awareness of the impact brain science has on our everyday lives. This year, there is a particular focus on research in the areas of mental health and mental illness, as mental illness is a leading cause of disability in Canada.

“Brain Awareness Week is an opportunity to remind people in Canada of the importance of brain research,” notes Dr. Viviane Poupon, President, and CEO of Brain Canada Foundation. “This week we want to recognize and celebrate scientific advances and offer a reminder that we all have the power to make a difference.”

Through the Canada Brain Research Fund (CBRF), Brain Canada awards millions of dollars every year in grants to Canadian researchers. The CBRF is an innovative arrangement between the Government of Canada (through Health Canada) and Brain Canada Foundation. To date, Health Canada has invested over $130 million through the CBRF which has been matched by Brain Canada Foundation and its donors and partners.

“Brain Awareness Week reminds us about the importance of investing in innovative neuroscience research to advance our understanding of neurological and brain health. Through the Canada Brain Research Fund’s support of 317 research projects across the country working on neurological, brain and mental health diseases, disorders, and other conditions, we are advancing our competitive leadership in brain research.” - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health

Some of the ways people can participate in Brain Awareness Week:

Join the free virtual one-hour event: The Walrus Leadership Forum - Technology and Treatment . On March 17, learn how scientists are working to address gaps in Canadian mental health care through innovative technology and improve the systems available to all. Register here .

Help fund brain research: In the more than two decades since it was founded, Brain Canada has rallied private and public support to address the challenges of the more than 1,000 brain disorders and diseases. Donate here



About Brain Canada Foundation

Brain Canada is a national registered charity headquartered in Montréal, Québec that enables and supports excellent, innovative, paradigm-changing brain research in Canada. To learn more, visit www.braincanada.ca.

