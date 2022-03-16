Clinical Nutrition Market to be worth US$ 19,727.4 Million by the year 2028 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pivotal trends in the Clinical Nutrition Market include a growth in cancer research and development efforts, as well as an increase in pre-mature birth rates.



The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to have a significant impact on the clinical nutrition market, as the demand for nutritional control, particularly among youngsters and the elderly, continues to rise. The demand for clinical nutrition products is increasing as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, as customers seek various immunity-boosting options to avoid becoming infected with the new coronavirus.

Attributes Details Clinical Nutrition Market CAGR (2022 – 2032) 8.1% Clinical Nutrition Market (2021) US$ 11,734 Mn Clinical Nutrition Market (2028) US$ 19,727.4 Mn

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14395

With the outbreak of the pandemic, older individuals and patients are at danger of starvation. The illness also causes a loss of appetite, as well as other symptoms like anosmia dysgeusia or diarrhoea, which both increase the risk of disease-related malnutrition. COVID-19-induced acute starvation resulted in increased muscle mass and nutrients loss and a weakening of immunological responses.

The rise in the incidence of metabolic diseases, high healthcare spending, and the expansion of the middle class in emerging nations are driving the clinical nutrition market's growth. Furthermore, the expanding older population and the development of therapeutic nutrition products tailored to the needs of the elderly are likely to fuel clinical nutrition market expansion. However, several constraints, such as a lack of awareness for clinical medical nutrition and tight regulations, are impeding clinical nutrition market expansion.

The oral segment, by route of administration is anticipated to have the largest clinical nutrition market share and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to an increase in malnourished patients with malignancy, chronic disease, and/or anorexia, as well as an increase in the incidences of chronic diseases such as cancer, gastrointestinal disorders, and metabolic disorders, which provide lucrative clinical nutrition market growth opportunities for the oral clinical nutrition market.

On the basis of application, the cancer segment is likely to drive the clinical nutrition market throughout the forecast period, due to a growth in the number of individuals suffering from chronic ailments such as cancer and diabetes, as well as a growing elderly population base.

For any Queries Related with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14395

The rising prevalence of chronic illnesses has prompted an increase in clinical nutrition prescriptions, since patients suffering from such ailments are deficient in a number of critical nutrients. Furthermore, the growing obesity population as a result of poor food habits and physical inactivity will drive clinical nutrition market growth.

North America accounted for the greatest clinical nutrition market share and is expected to retain its dominance because to high R&D spending, the presence of key businesses and their product availability, and the region's well-established healthcare infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to have the greatest CAGR in the clinical nutrition market throughout the projection period, as Asian governments spend in the development of healthcare infrastructure.

Scope of the Report

Attributes Clinical Nutrition Market Oral Clinical Nutrition Market Parenteral Nutrition Market CAGR (2022 - 2032) 8.1% 3.5% 6% Market Value (2028) US$ 19,727.4 Mn US$ 8,866.37 Mn US$ 10.7 Bn Growth Factor Expanding product lines, a constant infant birth rate, an ageing population, and a variety of other factors are driving the sales of clinical nutrition. The rising number of young people and their increased need for healthy foods, as well as the expanding demand for a variety of oral clinical nutrition supplements among the general public, are likely to fuel the market's expansion. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, including cancer and malnutrition, as well as the fast-growing senior population and natality rate, are important market growth factors. Opportunity Growing demand for clinical nutrition in the pediatric industry is likely to provide attractive growth possibilities for market participants. The increasing number of preterm births in emerging economies is to blame for this. An increase in the number of people adopting a healthy lifestyle and flavor innovation to enhance the taste of nutritional goods. In the years ahead, changing reimbursement conditions, as well as other developing trends aimed at facilitating product uptake, are expected to drive market expansion. Key Trends Growing demand for clinical nutrition market in the pediatric industry is likely to provide attractive growth possibilities for market participants. Other reasons projected to fuel demand for oral clinical nutrition supplements include increased growth and attendance of global firms involved in the food processing sector, rising occurrences of chronic infections, and rising healthcare expenses. The parenteral lipid emulsion sector is expected to increase the most. Furthermore, throughout the projection period, the parenteral lipid emulsions sector is expected to increase at the quickest rate.

Key Takeaways:

The enteral segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment of clinical nutrition market at a CAGR of 7.30% during the forecast period.

The cancer segment is expected to register highest CAGR of 10.50% in clinical nutrition market during the forecast period.

Due to the increased awareness of the importance of clinical nutrition in cancer therapy, the cancer category surpassed USD 7.1 billion.

The United States dominated the North American clinical nutrition market in 2020, with a market value of about USD 11.2 billion.

Germany now holds a dominant clinical nutrition market share of the European clinical nutrition market, which is expected to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2027.

Due to the rising number of preterm deliveries, the infant feeding sector commanded more than 54.7 % of the clinical nutrition market share.

Due to the high frequency of malnutrition and associated diseases, the paediatric segment of the clinical nutrition market accounted for 58.7% of revenue share in 2020.

By 2027, the clinical nutrition market's internet channel sector is expected to reach USD 13 billion.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14395

Competitive Landscape:

Nestle Health Science (part of Nestle SA) signed a formal agreement to buy IM HealthScience in August 2020. IM HealthScience provides medical nutrition solutions that address particular dietary requirements for a variety of disorders. The firm was able to enhance and expand its dietary management product offering as a result of this strategic purchase.

Danone announced a EUR 100 million investment in the growth of its specialist nutrition products in China in July 2020. This investment helped the firm expand its nutritional product offerings to meet the demands of Chinese consumers and reclaim its clinical nutrition market share in the nation.

Explore FMI’s Extensive Ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Domain

Nutrition Therapy Market - Nutrition therapy is the therapeutic approach of treating the disease condition by adopting healthy tailored diet under the supervision of a registered dietician, nutritionist or a physician.

Clinical Mobility Market - Technological advancements and innovations in the health care industry enables create lucrative opportunities for the companies which are plunged in clinical mobility market. The clinical mobility enhances information flow among the health care providers and patients.

Preclinical MRI Equipment Market - Currently, non-invasive and in-vivo imaging modalities have become quite popular in the study of animal models longitudinally. Preclinical imaging is a non-invasive technique used to visualize living animals in order to study various diseases quantitatively, in real time, with the ability to monitor the disease progression rate at molecular level.

Preclinical Imaging Market - The demand for preclinical imaging market is fueled by technical innovation and discretionary funding which is thereby expected to drive the demand for preclinical imaging market over the forecast period.

Preclinical Ultrasound Systems Market - The global preclinical ultrasound industry is anticipated to witness a higher market share due to exhibition of a healthy CAGR in the forecast period. Preclinical ultrasound systems are used for visualizing living animals for advancement in research and drug development.

Clinical Information System Market - The clinical information system market is expected to record a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period, reaching a valuation of US$ 1560 Mn by 2027.

Early Phase Clinical Trial Outsourcing Market - Clinical trials are generally conducted to collect data regarding safety and efficacy of new drugs and devices development. There are multiple stages of drug approval in clinical trial process before drug or device can be sold in the market.

Pre-Clinical Imaging System Market - The global pre-clinical imaging system market is showing immense growth since the most recent couple of years and this trend is relied upon to proceed in the upcoming years.

Clinical Chairs Market - Clinical chairs are specifically designed to ensure safety, health, and comfort to the patient and assist the staff during any medical examination or treatment. These clinical chairs are designed specifically to the medical needs of the patient and provide better access of patients to the doctors.

Private office-based clinics Market - The need for fast and reliable healthcare services in driving the outpatient clinics market. Private office-based clinics address this need. These private office-based clinics offer quick diagnosis and treatment to patients such that the patient does not require to stay at the healthcare facility for over a few hours.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centres in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/clinical-nutrition-market