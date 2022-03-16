1 Selling Dated Products Brand in the U.S.* Announces New Collection With Artist and Designer Margaret Jeane

IRVINE, Calif., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Designed to plant thoughts and grow dreams. Introducing the Margaret Jeane for Blue Sky planner collection, a fresh collaboration stemming from a design-minded partnership between the #1 selling Dated Products brand in the U.S.* and artist and designer Margaret Jeane. Dated for the Academic Year July 2022-June 2023, the collection embraces the notion that every action starts as a thought, like a seed planted beneath the soil, waiting to be watered and tended to in order to grow. As such, it encompasses everything needed to cultivate a rewarding garden of thoughts, goals, and dreams, with planners, wall calendars, desk pads, and more, all designed to bring ease, versatility, and joy to everyday planning, starting with the school year.

Harnessing Margaret Jeane's passion for capturing nature's beauty through an expressive use of color, the full collection features 26 planning products including 19 planners, three desk pads, three wall calendars, and one appointment book planning calendar. Each product is adorned in floral, artful, and organic patterned covers intended to reflect the beauty of nature while embodying a season of growth. Each planner also features Blue Sky's signature intuitive planning system, ensuring each seed of thought flourishes into a beautiful, well-thought-out plan for the future.

"For me, putting pen-to-paper is the first step to seeing my plans, dreams, and creations come to life. I couldn't be more excited to collaborate with Blue Sky on such a beautiful collection, and I hope each planner brings a dash of joyful art and inspiration to its user's day-to-day planning process." - Margaret Jeane

Margaret Jeane for Blue Sky planners are available in Pink Floral, Blue Floral, Mixed Flowers, Apricots, Moons, Geo Tile, Geo Marks, Geo Stripes, and Faces patterns, and a Solid Periwinkle. Dated from July 2022 to June 2023, planners are available in Monthly and Monthly/Weekly formats and six sizes: 3.625" x 6.125", 5" x 8", 5.87" x 8.625", 7" x 9", 8" x 10", and 8.5" x 11". Planners are priced from $6.99-$19.99.

Margaret Jeane for Blue Sky desk pads are available in Blue Floral, Geo Tile, and Apricots patterns in 17" x 11" or 22" x 17" sizes. Pricing for desk pads ranges from $14.99-$16.99.

Margaret Jeane for Blue Sky wall calendars are available in Pink Floral, Geo Tile, and Moons patterns and three sizes: 15" x 12", 12" x 17", or 11" x 8.75". Pricing for wall calendars ranges from $14.99-$16.99.

The Margaret Jeane for Blue Sky appointment book planning calendar is available in Blue Floral and is 11" x 8.75". Pricing for the appointment book planning calendar is $16.99.

The full collection of Margaret Jeane for Blue Sky products launched in-store at a national retailer and online at www.bluesky.com on March 6, 2022. Pricing for the collection ranges from $6.99-$19.99.

About Blue Sky:

The #1 selling Dated Products brand in the U.S.*, Blue Sky represents more than just a pretty planner. Recognized for its extensive array of dated planners, calendars, notebooks, and more, Blue Sky products help the millions who dream of achieving organization reach their goals, in style (hello, form and function). Blue Sky has solidified its role as a force in the lifestyle category through partnerships with top brands like The Home Edit, cupcakes and cashmere, and Ashley G, who have trusted Blue Sky with bringing their unique visions to life. And the world has taken notice. Blue Sky products have been featured by media including Better Homes & Gardens, Good Housekeeping, Marie Claire, Business Insider, New York Magazine, Essence, and more. Plan to do more of what you love®. www.bluesky.com.

About The Designer: Margaret Jeane

Margaret Jeane is an artist and designer with a passion for capturing the boundless beauty of nature through her work. From creatures, to landscapes, to endless floral combinations, she uses her sensitivity of color to explore organic themes; reflecting the inherent freedom of nature in her loose and whimsical hand. The collaboration with Blue Sky is designed to share her joy of color and whimsical themes to their beautifully curated selection of planners and calendars.

*Source: The NPD Group/Weekly Retail Tracking Service, U.S. Dollar Sales, 52 weeks ending February 5, 2022, combined.

