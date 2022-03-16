Pluribus Unveils Unified Cloud Networking Vision, Industry-First Unified Cloud Fabric Solution and Collaboration with NVIDIA

Santa Clara, CA, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluribus Networks today announced its vision and architecture for Unified Cloud Networking, featuring the Pluribus Unified Cloud Fabric™. This industry-first architecture enables a unified networking model across distributed clouds and across switches and server-based data processing units (DPUs) with zero-trust distributed security, built-in automation and pervasive visibility. Cloud operators, including enterprises, cloud service providers and communication service providers now have a solution that enables them to evolve smoothly to a new cloud networking architecture and realize enhanced security, dramatically reduced complexity, lower total cost and increased agility to safely accelerate their businesses at cloud speed.

Pluribus also announced its collaboration with industry leader NVIDIA to enable a core aspect of the Unified Cloud Networking architecture. Pluribus has ported its proven Netvisor® ONE OS, widely deployed in data center switches around the globe, to the NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 DPU, which offloads, accelerates and isolates data center infrastructure tasks, enabling the Pluribus Unified Cloud Fabric to extend across both switches and DPUs. This solution leverages the full power of the NVIDIA BlueField hardware accelerators and NVIDIA DOCA™, the software development framework that powers BlueField. Initial use cases for the architecture include software defined networking (SDN)-automated unified network fabrics with distributed security services, including microsegmentation, distributed firewalls and pervasive network visibility. Registrations for Early Field Trials (EFT), which start on May 1st, 2022, are now open at https://www.pluribusnetworks.com/EFT

Cloud network operators of all types recognize the need to move to a new, more highly distributed networking and zero-trust security architecture to address increasing cybersecurity risks, while also transforming their cloud networks to become as agile, highly available and simple to operate as the hyperscale public clouds. Pluribus solutions built on the Pluribus Unified Cloud Fabric, the next generation of the company’s award-winning Adaptive Cloud Fabric, enable cloud network operators to overcome obstacles in their current environment and deficiencies in existing solutions, so they can rapidly move toward this goal.

Attributes of the Pluribus Unified Cloud Networking architecture and Unified Cloud Fabric include:

Unified and simplified cloud networks. Pluribus eliminates fragmented networks with separate operating models, enables smooth migration toward the new distributed architecture and lowers operational complexity and cost by delivering a consistent network operations model across underlay (physical) and overlay (virtual) networks, across switches and servers, and across heterogeneous, distributed clouds.

Distributed security without compromises. Pluribus enables network security to be distributed to the server level, including fine-grained microsegmentation and distributed stateful firewalls. Pluribus Unified Cloud Fabric enables substantially better performance and lower total cost of ownership compared to hardware appliances or purely software-based solutions.

Pervasive visibility. Pluribus delivers built-in application-aware visibility and analytics for every application and every traffic flow, improving proactive trouble detection and resolution while eliminating the extra cost and incomplete coverage of separate monitoring networks.

SDN-enabled automation. Pluribus solutions incorporate industry-leading controllerless SDN automation to enable network operations teams to manage highly-distributed networks with thousands of DPUs and other network endpoints, while avoiding the challenges of integrating third-party automation tools or building and maintaining do-it-yourself (DIY) scripts.

Accelerated SDN on the host. Running the Pluribus Unified Cloud Fabric on the NVIDIA BlueField DPU extends the power and flexibility of software-defined, hardware-accelerated networking to every host with a DPU installed.

The Pluribus Unified Cloud Fabric is the industry’s only solution that enables cloud operators to transform gracefully to the new, highly distributed cloud network architecture with built-in security, visibility and automation, proven mission-critical reliability and radically simplified operations across distributed cloud networks. Compared to alternative solutions, Pluribus Unified Cloud Networking can also deliver cost savings adding up to hundreds of thousands of dollars in a typical cloud data center.

Supporting Quotes

“The advancements that Pluribus has made to its architecture in the past year reinforces that we are truly the Unified Cloud Networking company. Pluribus solutions significantly reduce complexity and enable enterprises and service providers to take full advantage of the distributed multi-cloud era. I am extremely proud that we’ve now achieved the industry’s only open, SDN-automated solution that unifies networking across both data center switches and servers while maintaining security, automation, visibility and performance.” – Kumar Srikantan, CEO, Pluribus Networks

“A new wave of technologies spanning AI, 5G and virtual worlds is being enabled by next-generation data centers, driving demand for accelerated computing and next-generation clouds with software-defined networks. Pluribus’ SDN technology running on NVIDIA BlueField DPUs improves networking performance, security, operational efficiency and scalability to equip customers to rapidly deploy state-of-the-art cloud-native applications.” – Kevin Dierling, senior vice president of networking, NVIDIA

“As the leading cloud service provider in Asia Pacific, CtrlS sees tremendous value in an open, unified cloud network architecture that extends a virtualized network fabric across switches, DPUs and distributed clouds. The Pluribus Unified Cloud Fabric solution is promising for our multi-tenant environment because it is agnostic to our diverse virtualization environments. We are looking forward to participating in the early field trial with Pluribus and NVIDIA.” – Nagaraju Talluri, Manager Network & Security, CtrlS

“We are excited to collaborate with Pluribus and embrace the capabilities brought by the Netvisor ONE Operating System. The Unified Cloud Fabric architecture allows us to seamlessly extend and scale our virtualized, disaggregated satellite network platform. Pluribus addressed our needs to align with telecom standards, facilitating us to fully enter the cloud era with our next generation satellite systems, providing extensive operational advantages to our customers.” – Frederik Simoens, CTO, ST Engineering iDirect

“At Hyperion Labs we continue to grow and support our ecosystem of innovative start up companies focused on accelerating green AI and HPC, in collaboration with NVIDIA for advanced IT infrastructure and expertise. We continually push the boundaries of innovation as we strive to provide the best environment and cloud infrastructure to our resident companies and are looking forward to participating in the Pluribus Networks and NVIDIA early field trial of the Unified Cloud Networking solution.” – Kevin Smith, Chief Technology Officer, Hyperion Lab and EscherCloud

“Enterprises and cloud operators need to create agile, yet highly performant and secure hyperscale environments to support the rapid adoption of modern applications, like the environment AWS created using their proprietary DPU-based Nitro cards. Pluribus is building on that concept but embracing its open networking heritage. Pursuing their Unified Cloud Networking vision and working closely with NVIDIA, Pluribus has created a solution that enables organizations to efficiently manage distributed network switches, DPU enabled cards and services. This innovative technology will enable organizations to accelerate their migration to an agile and secure hyperscale environment with a lower total cost of ownership and simplified operations.” – Bob Laliberte, Principal Analyst, ESG

On Wednesday, March 23, Pluribus and NVIDIA will present a deeper technical review of the joint solution as part of NVIDIA GTC 2022. The presentation, entitled “Unifying and Securing Cloud Networks by Extending SDN Fabric Automation to DPUs,” can be viewed live from Noon - 12:50 p.m. PDT and on demand at https://www.nvidia.com/gtc/

Additional Info

About Pluribus Networks

Pluribus Networks, the Unified Cloud Networking company, delivers solutions based on the principles of open networking and distributed, controllerless SDN automation. The Linux-based Netvisor® ONE operating system and the Unified Cloud Fabric™ software have been purpose built to deliver radically automated and simplified cloud networking along with superior economics by leveraging white box switches from open networking partners as well as Pluribus’ own Freedom™ Series of switches. The Unified Cloud Fabric is optimized to deliver a modern cloud network fabric across distributed clouds and data center sites with rich services, automated operations, intrinsic security and visibility and no single point of failure. Pluribus is deployed by hundreds of customers, including more than 100 tier one mobile network operators, in mission critical networks around the globe. Visit Pluribus Networks to learn more.

###