Realty Associates debuts “next-gen tech” with Delta Media

HOUSTON, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Realty Associates, a Latter & Blum company and one of the largest and most effective marketers of homes and commercial real estate in the Houston area, announces the debut of new, next-generation technology from Delta Media.



The new technology will deliver more market exposure for sellers and better local real estate market insight for buyers throughout America’s fourth-largest city, as well as Austin, Dallas-Ft. Worth, San Antonio, and Harlingen, Texas.

The new Realty Associates website is fueled by the industry's most potent all-in-one marketing technology platform for real estate brokerages, powered by Delta Media. The site uses the newest advanced technologies to deliver one of the most robust local home search experiences for consumers available in Texas.

Serving Texans for more than 45 years and part of Latter & Blum, one of the nation’s real estate firms comprised of more than 40 real estate companies and 3,800 agents, Realty Associates will provide its more than 1,700 agents with Delta Media software tools. The advanced technology includes a robust customer relations management (CRM) system, digital and print marketing automation, an advanced social media promotional system, and more – that will ensure its customers receive more exposure for their homes than ever.

“More people today start their home search experience online than ever before,” said Pete Merritt, President of Realty Associates. He notes research from the National Association of REALTORS says 97 percent of buyers and sellers today use the internet in their home search.

“Fifteen years ago, that number was just 2 percent,” Merritt added. “That means you must provide the most complete, accurate, and fastest-to-market local information available. Then you better be ready to deliver a trusted real estate expert to help them through the process because almost all consumers want the professional guidance of a trusted real estate agent.”

Realty Associates' new website from Delta Media sets a standard of excellence for local real estate information by leveraging technology that took 40,000 development hours and an investment of more than $30 million for Delta to create.

The new Realty Associates website advanced technology features include:

Faster loading web pages: the quickest in the real estate industry.

the quickest in the real estate industry. Local valuation engine: Its Automated Valuation Model or AVM offers an instant online estimation of current local home values.

Its Automated Valuation Model or AVM offers an instant online estimation of current local home values. Fastest property listing updates: all property details are immediately available when listed.

all property details are immediately available when listed. Real-time listing alerts: delivering email notifications as soon as a property that fits a search criteria comes on the market.

delivering email notifications as soon as a property that fits a search criteria comes on the market. Rich local content: featuring current real estate market activity, local school insight, and more, are updated continuously.

featuring current real estate market activity, local school insight, and more, are updated continuously. Industry-leading SEO: will drive significantly more traffic to Realty Associates’ website.

will drive significantly more traffic to Realty Associates’ website. Interactive map integration: the entire site is integrated with Google Map Search to see the proximity of homes to schools, parks, shopping, and other points of interest.

the entire site is integrated with Google Map Search to see the proximity of homes to schools, parks, shopping, and other points of interest. Integrated mortgage calculators: estimate monthly mortgage payments instantly.

estimate monthly mortgage payments instantly. INRIX Drive Time search: search for homes by commute time.

search for homes by commute time. 100% mobile responsive design: scales to any screen size, smartphone to desktop.

All the new features built into Realty Associates' new website at realtyassociatestex.com.

About Realty Associates

Realty Associates is one of the largest and most effective marketers of homes and commercial real estate in the greater Houston area, with additional offices in Austin, Dallas-Ft. Worth, San Antonio, and Harlingen, Texas. Realty Associates agents sell more than 5,000 homes a year, totaling over $1 billion in sales since opening its doors more than 45 years ago. Learn more at realtyassociatestex.com.

About Latter & Blum

Since its founding over a century ago, Latter & Blum has forged an unparalleled reputation as the most successful and largest independent real estate company in the Gulf South, ranked the 19th in the nation, and operates in Louisiana, Southern Mississippi and Greater Houston. For more information, visit latter-blum.com.

About Delta Media Group

Delta Media Group, Inc., located in Canton, Ohio, is a leading and trusted technology partner for many top real estate brands. Creator of the DeltaNET 6 CRM platform, Delta offers real estate's most advanced all-in-one digital marketing, back office, and website platform. Delta Media Group is real estate's only family-owned and operated technology innovator with no outside investors or VC funding. Delta Media Group is renowned for saving clients money while reducing the frustration of managing multiple online technologies. Established in 1994, Delta Media Group remains a top real estate technology innovator. Discover more at deltamediagroup.com.

Media contacts:

Cristina del Canto

Director of Communications | Latter & Blum

Cell: 281.799.9327 | cdelcanto@latterblum.com

Kevin Hawkins | for Delta Media

(206) 866-1220 – kevin@wavgroup.com