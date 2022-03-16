ProEV Sets Opening Date for Largest Dedicated EV Electrification Facility in North America

ST. LOUIS, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProEV, a global leader in smart, connected and electrified solutions, will open the largest dedicated wire harness and engineering facility for Commercial and Industrial Electric Vehicles in North America. ProEV is now completing improvements and installing equipment at the Montreal facility, which is slated to open in August 2022.

ProEV, a division of Electrical Components International, has been supporting the Electric Vehicle industry since 2015, working with startups and established OEMs alike. This new dedicated facility represents ProEV's commitment to invest in the future of EVs and will benefit the industry and the economy.

"Supporting the supply chain for commercial and industrial EVs is imperative for the environment, economy, and establishing of a hub for manufacturing and innovation in North America," said Jarred Knecht, president of ProEV. "Job creation, and economic growth in the new technology era is at the cornerstone of our nation. Our dedicated EV center of excellence will work with our customers globally to support the electrification of all vehicles, leading the charge into the next generation of clean, sustainable transportation." According to the EPA, 80% of emissions come from 20% of vehicles volume, namely commercial and industrial vehicles, whereby passenger vehicles represent 80% of vehicle volume and 20% of emissions. "ProEV has chosen to focus especially on the market segment where electrification will have the most impact on our environment."

As they continue their rapid growth, ProEV is always seeking talented team members for the Montreal EV facility and other positions across the company. Opportunities are posted at ProEV's LinkedIn or applicants can email the company. "Our vision is to utilize technology to build technology products. Our in-house applied innovation team has created cutting edge proprietary technologies using artificial intelligence and robotics to assist our teams in building safety-critical products for our customers."

About ProEV

ProEV, a Division of Electrical Components International (ECI), is the EV Center of excellence for ECI, servicing global EV customers in the development and manufacturing of their vehicle platforms. Founded in 1953, Electrical Components International is one of the world's leading suppliers of electrical distribution systems, control box assemblies, and other critical engineered components for diversified markets. With 25,000 employees and 37 global manufacturing locations. At ECI, we power smart, connected and electrified solutionsTM that enable the most advanced technologies to solve the most complex challenges.

