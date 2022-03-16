New Vishay Intertechnology AEC-Q200 Qualified Hybrid Wirewound Charging Resistor Lowers Component Counts and Costs in EVs, HEVs, and PHEVs

MALVERN, Pa., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new AEC-Q200 qualified charging resistor that is the industry’s first such device to feature hybrid wirewound technology in a standard package size.



With a high operating temperature range up to +250 °C, the Vishay MCB HRHA will serve as a pre-charge and discharge resistor in inverters and converters for electric (EV), hybrid electric (HEV), and plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEV). Typically, designers must utilize several thick film resistors to meet the high pulse requirements of these applications. With 10 times the energy absorption in the same size (i.e., 6 kJ for 300 ms), the HRHA allows them to use a single component and lower overall solution costs.

The device released today offers high power ratings up to 90 W on stainless steel and 54 W on Pamitherm. For high accuracy and stability, the resistor features tolerance down to ± 5 %, TCR down to ± 100 ppm/°C, and a resistance range from 1 Ω to 1 k Ω. Easy to mount, the HRHA features a 6.35 mm faston connection. The device can be mounted on a heatsink and is available with an optional integrated fuse.

Samples and production quantities of the HRHA series are available now, with lead times of eight to 12 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world's largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets.

