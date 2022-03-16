Unison Risk Advisors Announces Investment Partnership With Peloton Capital Management

CLEVELAND and BALTIMORE, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unison Risk Advisors (URA) today announced a strategic investment partnership with Peloton Capital Management (PCM), a Canadian private equity firm based in Toronto. This deal is expected to close March 31, 2022.



Unison Risk Advisors was established in 2020 through the strategic merger of Oswald Companies and RCM&D. URA ranks among the country’s 30 largest insurance brokerage and risk management firms overall and in the top five largest independently owned firms. With the transaction, URA will remain privately held, and majority employee-owned, with PCM gaining a minority ownership position. Financial terms of this deal are not disclosed.

PCM differentiates itself among private equity firms with its long-term investment philosophy and sector-focused strategy, investing in fast-growing, and market leading, service companies in the financial, healthcare, and consumer sectors. PCM’s first fund was launched in 2018 with a 15-year life and the backing of a diverse group of family offices, pension plans, financial institutions and individual investors. PCM will work in partnership with the URA leadership team as it accelerates the platform’s organic and transactional growth strategies.

“Unison Risk Advisors was created as an alternative path for independent firms to stay the course amid industry consolidation and maintain focus on the critical needs of its employees, clients and communities,” said Robert J. Klonk, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Unison Risk Advisors and Oswald Companies. “Together, in partnership with PCM, and through the strengthening of our investments in services, talent, and innovation in our URA firms, we can accelerate and perpetuate our platform while continuing to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our employees and clients.”

“The purpose of Unison Risk Advisors is centered in the belief that clients are best served by independently managed and well-resourced firms, and PCM’s sector expertise, and relationships-first philosophy, aligns perfectly with the mission and culture of our URA partner firms,” said Bob Cawley, President, Unison Risk Advisors, and President and Chief Executive Officer, RCM&D. “We are thrilled to have PCM on board as an investment partner to provide increased financial flexibility to help support our strategic expansion through specialty partner firms and enhanced practice areas alike.”

“We continually seek opportunities to partner with like-minded organizations that have successful track records to help them accelerate the achievement of their long-term vision and goals,” said Mike Murray, Managing Partner at Peloton Capital Management. “Unison’s platform model is centered around maintaining the independence, entrepreneurship, and community presence of partner firms while offering the benefits of scale that come from a larger platform.”

About Unison Risk Advisors

Unison Risk Advisors, a leading independent risk management, insurance and employee benefits firm was established in 2020 through the strategic merger of Oswald Companies and RCM&D. It features a combined workforce of more than 625 employee-owners in 12 office locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest. Connect at www.UnisonRiskAdvisors.com

About Peloton Capital Management

Peloton Capital Management is a private equity firm that utilizes a long-term investment philosophy and sector-focused strategy to partner with founders and management teams to help build exceptional businesses and create attractive returns for our investors. PCM’s primary focus is investing in services businesses within the Healthcare, Financial, and Consumer verticals in North America. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, PCM was founded and is led by a team with extensive private equity experience. For more information please visit: www.PelotonCapitalManagement.com

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Christina Schmitz, Oswald Companies

216-658-8540

cschmitz@oswaldcompanies.com

Victoria Farrell, RCM&D

410-427-6425

vfarrell@rcmd.com