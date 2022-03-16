BCHL and Shaw Team Up Once Again to Support Local B.C. Charities With Brighter Communities Initiative

BCHL fans across Canada can text 41010 to support local charities selected by each of the Canadian BCHL teams

Shaw will match each donation dollar-for-dollar

CALGARY, Alberta, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Communications Inc. and the B.C. Hockey League are teaming up once again to bring back Brighter Communities powered by Shaw – a text-to-donate initiative supporting local charities in B.C. communities.

For the second year in a row, each of the 17 Canadian BCHL teams are partnering with a local charitable organization that is working to make a difference in the lives of children and youth in their community. Beginning today until May 31, fans can make a $10 donation to support their team’s charity by texting a unique code to 41010. A list of the teams, their chosen charities and respective codes can be found online at bchl.ca/shaw.

“We are thrilled to once again work with Shaw on this campaign to raise money for local charities in our province,” said Chris Hebb, BCHL Commissioner. “Last year’s initiative was a major success, and we look forward to raising even more funds this year to help kids and families in our communities.”

Shaw will match every donation made dollar-for-dollar, up to $3,000 per charity – doubling the amount of money raised for each charitable organization.

“We started the Brighter Communities initiative with the BCHL last spring as a way to help keep the community connected, and to support the organizations that were facing immense fundraising challenges due to the pandemic,” said Chethan Lakshman, Vice President, External Affairs, Shaw Communications. “This year, we are excited to continue working with the league, the teams, and all of the fans to raise more money for these charities and celebrate the start of the Shaw BCHL Playoffs in just a few short weeks.”

For more information about the Brighter Communities powered by Shaw text-to-donate initiative please visit bchl.ca/shaw.

Brighter Communities powered by Shaw is one of many initiatives where Shaw supports local communities to help build a healthier, resilient, and more inclusive Canada. To learn more about what Shaw is doing in the community, please visit shaw.ca/brighter-communities

About Shaw Communications Inc.

Shaw is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX – SJR.B, NYSE – SJR, and TSXV – SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca

About the B.C. Hockey League

Sending more players on to college hockey every season than any other hockey league in Canada, the BCHL has established itself as a national leader in the development of young student athletes. Considering today’s NHL features more NCAA alumni than ever before, Junior A hockey is fast rivaling other leagues in North America as a breeding ground for the sport’s most elite and successful players. In 2019-20 alone, there were 196 BCHL players who received scholarships to top schools in the U.S. and Canada.

