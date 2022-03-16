Genetec introduces AutoVu Cloudrunner, an advanced vehicle-centric investigation system

English French

MONTRÉAL, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At ISC West (booth #13062), Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, will unveil AutoVu Cloudrunner™ ("Cloudrunner"), a new cloud-based vehicle-centric investigation system (VCIS) that detects, analyzes, and securely stores highly accurate vehicle identification data to support public safety investigations.



Cloudrunner enhances community-led policing initiatives and provides law enforcement agencies, community associations, and campus security teams with a reliable way to identify vehicles connected to crimes, day and night, and in any weather condition. Coupled with hotlist notifications and live monitoring capabilities, Cloudrunner helps officers locate suspects on the move, so they can intervene immediately.

Introducing Cloudrunner CR-H2: a new high-performance solar-powered ALPR camera

Cloudrunner utilizes vehicle data collected by the all new Cloudrunner CR-H2 (“CR-H2”), a high-performance solar-powered automated license plate recognition (ALPR) camera. Powered by AutoVu Machine Learning Core (MLC) – the company’s deep neural network-based vehicle recognition analytics engine – the CR-H2 camera goes beyond license plate recognition. It can identify vehicle color and type, as well as behavior analytics, such as speed estimation and direction of travel so that investigators can narrow their search, even when there is no – or only partial – license plate information available.

CR-H2 features onboard integrated microphones that will be utilized in the future to quickly alert public safety and law enforcement officials to a range of sounds – creating deeper situational awareness for a more informed response.

In addition to the CR-H2, the Cloudrunner investigation system is also compatible with existing ALPR cameras such as the AutoVu™ SharpV and has the ability to integrate with ALPR data coming from select third-party cameras.

Ease of use. Ease of collaboration.

The Cloudrunner investigation system removes the complexities of deploying a high-performance ALPR solution. The CR-H2 camera works wirelessly over existing cellular networks (4G/LTE) and is easy to install, set up, and maintain without the need for specialized ALPR expertise. In addition, the sensor can be installed in minutes and professionally calibrated and optimized remotely by a member of the Genetec team.

Built from the ground up following privacy by design and cybersecurity best practices, Cloudrunner fosters responsible collaboration between local stakeholders either directly through the Cloudrunner solution or as a part of a broader Genetec™ Security Center deployment. And, when relevant evidence is found, it can quickly and securely be shared through Genetec Clearance™, the company’s digital evidence management system (DEMS).

“This innovative vehicle centric investigation system is a game changer for law enforcement, helping them solve crimes today and build a safer tomorrow,” said Stephan Kaiser, General Manager, AutoVu, Genetec Inc. “Because AutoVu Cloudrunner captures more vehicle data and has superior performance at night and at high speed, investigators have access to more evidence, no matter when the crime took place, day or night - rain or shine.”

Pricing and availability

AutoVu Cloudrunner will be available in North America from Genetec and its network of authorized resellers in summer 2022. Pricing is a simple and affordable yearly subscription inclusive of both hardware and software with a MSRP of $2,495 a year. As a cloud-managed system, Cloudrunner lets customers scale their system up or down based on their needs while providing them with the ability to automatically update their system with new features and functionalities as they become available.

About Genetec

Genetec Inc. is an innovative technology company with a broad solutions portfolio that encompasses security, intelligence, and operations. The company’s flagship product, Security Center, is an open-architecture platform that unifies IP-based video surveillance, access control, automatic license plate recognition (ALPR), communications, and analytics. Genetec also develops cloud-based solutions and services designed to improve security, and contribute new levels of operational intelligence for governments, enterprises, transport, and the communities in which we live. Founded in 1997, and headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Genetec serves its global customers via an extensive network of resellers, integrators, certified channel partners, and consultants in over 159 countries.

