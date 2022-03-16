UnitedAg Announces the 2022-23 Agribusiness Education Foundation Scholarship Winners

Irvine, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UnitedAg is pleased to announce the winners of the 2022 AEF Educational Scholarship Program. Fifty-four students from agricultural communities across California won awards ranging from $250 to $6,000. This year the Educational Scholarship Program awarded $75,000 in total. The applicants were awarded based on their application, essay, academics, leadership, and extracurricular activities. UnitedAg awarded the top two scholarship winners. Eddie Lundberg, a bioresource and ag engineering major at California Polytech University, SLO, was awarded the Maurice McMillan Award. Hannah OConnor, an agribusiness major at California Polytech University, SLO, was awarded the William C. Goodrich Scholarship.

“We take great pride in awarding these scholarships to affiliated members who are seeking educational, post-secondary, and advanced graduate studies. Growing future ag leaders has been the core part of AEF’s mission,” said Loretta Brown, Chair of the Education Committee. “We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to pursue their educational and leadership goals and I am honored to be a part of such a great cause.”

The Agribusiness Education Foundation (AEF) has provided financial assistance of more than $1.7 million to more than 1,000 students. The member-sponsored scholarship program by UnitedAg empowers the ag community through financial support and leadership programs.

This year’s AEF Educational Scholarship winners are:

Isabella Argueta, Hanford, CA Kelly Benett, Chico, CA Erika Camberos, Salinas, CA Andrew Cardoso, Reedley, CA Flavio Carrillo-Gonzalez, Salinas, CA Kimberly Calderon, Santa Maria, CA Emily Cerney, Colusa, CA David Chavez, Salinas, CA Kaley DeRose, Glenn, CA Sierra Cardenas, Salinas, CA Erin Doughtie, Salinas, CA Venissia Garcia, Hanford, CA Ashlynn Geiger, Glenn, CA David Gonzalez, Salinas, CA Jason Gonzalez, Salinas, CA Kevin Gonzalez, Salinas, CA Sylvia Hernandez, Rutherford, CA Emma James, Gonzales, CA Kaitlyn Kampmann, Orland, CA Ethan Lavina, Salinas, CA Hadassah Legaspi, Salinas, CA Eddie Lundberg, Santa Maria, CA Karli Lundberg, Santa Maria, CA Jackie Madrigal, Terra Bella, CA Katherine Miller, Ventura, CA IIiana Murguia, Oxnard, CA Derrick Nation, Colusa, CA Jazmine Nester, Hanford, CA Doris Nogales, Salinas, CA Hannah OConnor, Olivehurst, CA Emmanuel Oregel, Orland, CA Carmen Ortiz, Orland, CA Caleb Peltzer, Visalia, CA David Pena, Salinas, CA Kyara Plascencia, Santa Maria, CA Bianca Poncey, Visalia, CA Madelynn Reed, Reedley, CA Catherine Regan, Santa Ana, CA Yadira Rendon, Soledad, CA Cesar Rivera, Ventura, CA Jackson Roberts, Salinas, CA Rachel Roberts, Salinas, CA Ana V Rosas, Santa Maria, CA Hanna Scully, Finley, CA Amber Snook, Santa Maria, CA Jenna Stehly, Valley Center, CA Daniela Tapia, Salinas, CA Landon Trinh, Irvine, CA Cristian Vargas, Soledad, CA Jasmine Villicana, Salinas, CA Maria Villicana, Salinas, CA Madelyn Walker, Chico, CA Carson Wallace, Lindsay, CA Andrew Zendejas, Salinas, CA

About UnitedAg

UnitedAg represents more than 1,000 agriculture-affiliated member companies and helps its members meet their employee benefits needs, promotes their interests with lawmakers, helps them comply with health legislation and regulation. Based in Irvine, Calif., UnitedAg has offices in Irvine, Salinas, and wellness centers throughout the Central Valley and Northern California. UnitedAg offers benefits to over 55,000 agricultural workers in California and Arizona. For more information about AEF, visit unitedag.org/education-and-youth.

