Intermittent Catheters Market Forecasted to Reach $3.31 Billion by 2030, Says AMR

Portland, OR, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global intermittent catheters market was estimated at $2.03 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $3.31 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Rise in urinary incontinence cases and increase in geriatric population across the world drive the global intermittent catheters market. On the other hand, price competition at the domestic level and lack of awareness about the benefits of intermittent catheters impede the market growth to some extent. However, emergence of novel catheters is projected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Intermittent Catheters Market-

Temporary postponement of various elective surgeries declined the demand for intermittent catheters that used in surgical procedures, especially during the initial period. This, in turn, impacted the global intermittent catheters market negatively.

However, the market is expected to revive soon.

The global intermittent catheters market is analyzed across product, indication, category, end users, and region.

Based on end user, the hospitals segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. The ambulatory surgery centers segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Based on category, the female length catheters segment contributed to nearly half of the total market share in 2020, and is anticipated to dominate by 2030. At the same time, the kids length catheters segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.1% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the major share in 2020, around two-fifths of the global market. Asia-Pacific, however, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030.The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global intermittent catheters market report include Adapta Medica, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Coloplast, Convatec, Hollister, Hunter Urology, Pennine Healthcare, Teleflex, B. Braun Melsunge, and Cure Medical. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

