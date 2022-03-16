The Rising Prevalence Of Water-Borne Diseases Has Increased The Demand For The Point-Of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market As Per The Business Research Company's Point-Of-Use Water Treatment Systems Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the point-of-use water treatment systems market, the rise in the prevalence of water-borne diseases is driving the growth of the point-of-use water treatment systems market. Waterborne diseases are diseases caused by drinking water contaminated with pathogenic microorganisms like protozoa, viruses, bacteria, and intestinal parasites. For instance, within developing countries, 1.8 million people die every year from waterborne diseases. Of these deaths, over 90% are children under the age of five. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of water-borne diseases drives the point-of-use water treatment systems market.



The global point-of-use water treatment systems market size is expected to grow from $15.25 billion in 2021 to $16.57 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.64%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies' rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global point-of-use water treatment market size is expected to reach $24.80 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.61%.

Technological innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the point-of-use water treatment systems market. These innovations include new technologies to reduce the wastage of water during the purification process. For example, Kent RO systems have launched Zero Water Wastage technology, which ensures no wastage of water occurs during the purification process.

Major players in the point of use (POU) water treatment systems market are Honeywell International, Pentair, Panasonic Corporation, Eureka Forbes, BWT Aktiengesellschaft, A.O. Smith, Unilever PLC, LG Electronics, WaterFilters.NET, BWT, Toray Industries, Kent Ro, Instapure Brands, Helen of Troy Limited, and Philips.

TBRC’s global point-of-use water treatment systems market research report is segmented by product type into under the counter filters, counter top filters, pitcher filters, faucet mounted filters, others; by technology into reverse osmosis systems, ultrafiltration systems, distillation systems, disinfection methods, chlorination, UV radiation, ozonation, filtration methods, activated carbon filters, mechanical filters, bio-sand filters; by application into residential, non-residential.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the point-of-use water treatment systems market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global point-of-use water treatment system market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global point-of-use water treatment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

