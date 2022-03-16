Wing Boss Cranks Up the Heat and Flavor with Two New Sauces

Dallas, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Make sure you’re the MVP of your watch party by bringing your game day menu to the next level with two new, bold sauces from Wing Boss: Mango Habanero and Crazy Cajun Sauce.

Spice up your game day menu with next level game day wings that can be sauced up with new Mango Habanero – the perfect combination of sweet and heat and Crazy Cajun Sauce – pairing Wing Boss’ signature seasoning with Cajun spices and a hint of lemon.

Wing Boss offers endless saucabilities with 11 signature sauces and rubs to choose from, including other fan favorites like Lemon Pepper and Thai Sweet Chili Sauce or bold flavors such as Classic Barbecue, Hot Buffalo, Atomic and Garlic Parmesan – perfect for hosting a group with a variety of flavor preferences.

To turn up the madness just a bit, Wing Boss is also offering 20% off party packs using the code PACKS20 to feed small and large groups – and everywhere in between! This offer is available for a limited time, so make sure to take advantage of this deal before the clock runs out.

“We’re thrilled to offer our fans one-of-a-kind Pit-Smoked Wings – just in time for all of the college hoops watch parties,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We have options and flavors for every watch party – all of which is conveniently available for same-day delivery or pick-up!”

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

