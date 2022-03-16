English Finnish

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj Stock Exchange Release 16 March 2022, at 17:45 p.m. (EET)

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj: Announcement of a change in shareholding according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act; Mandatum Life Insurance Company Limited holding in Verkkokauppa.com

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj (the "Company") has on 15 March 2022 received a notification in accordance with the Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act (the "SMA") according to which Mandatum Life Insurance Company Limited’s direct holding of the Company's shares and votes exceeds the five (5) percent threshold.

According to the notification, Mandatum Life Insurance Company Limited directly held a total of 2,255,206 shares in Verkkokauppa.com Oyj on 15 March 2022, an amount that corresponds to 5.004 percent of all shares in the Company.

The share capital of the Company consists in aggregate of 45,065,130 shares, each share entitling to one (1) vote.

Total positions of Mandatum Life Insurance Company Limited according to notification:

% of shares and voting rights

(total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in %

(A + B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.004% N/A 5.004% 45,065,130 Position of previous notification (if applicable) N/A N/A N/A N/A

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights ISIN code (if possible) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000049812 2,255,206 0 5.004% 0 SUBTOTAL A 2,255,206 5.004%

Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights or financial instruments are effectively held (starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity):

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both Sampo plc 0% 0% 0 Mandatum Life Insurance Company Limited 4.617% 0% 2,080,828 Mandatum Life Insurance Company Limited/unit-link 0.387% 0% 174,378

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

More information:

Marja Mäkinen, Head of Investor Relations

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

marja.makinen@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 40 671 2999

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media

www.verkkokauppa.com

Verkkokauppa.com empowers its customers to follow their passion by providing a wide product assortment of over 80,000 products. Verkkokauppa.com Oyj serves its retail and corporate customers through its webstore, megastores, 24h kiosk and network of collection points as well as fast deliveries and various services. As Finland’s most popular and most visited domestic online retailer, its deliveries cover around 75 percent of the Finnish population within the next day. The Company has four megastores: in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio, and Helsinki, where its headquarters is also located. Verkkokauppa.com employs more than 750 people and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange with the ticker VERK.