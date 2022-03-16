Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) and March 28 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Standard Lithium Ltd. (“Standard Lithium” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SLI) and certain other defendants, alleging violations of federal securities laws. If you purchased shares of Standard Lithium between May 19, 2020 and November 17, 2021, you are encouraged to contact Rhiana Swartz for additional information at (844) 818-6980, or at rswartz@scott-scott.com.



Standard Lithium explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the U.S. The Company’s flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in southwestern Arkansas.

On May 19, 2020, Standard Lithium announced the successful start-up of the Company’s industrial-scale Direct Lithium Extraction Demonstration Plant at Lanxess’s South Plant facility in southern Arkansas (the “Demonstration Plant”), a purportedly “first-of-its-kind plant” using Standard Lithium’s proprietary LiSTR Direct Lithium Extraction (“LiSTR”) technology. According to the Company, one of the key features of the LiSTR technology was that it increased lithium recovery efficiencies to more than 90%.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies; specifically, the Defendants failed to disclose that: (i) the LiSTR technology’s extraction recovery efficiencies were overstated; (ii) accordingly, the Company’s final product lithium recovery percentage at the Demonstration Plant would not be as high as the Company had represented to investors; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On November 18, 2021, Blue Orca Capital published a short report (the “Blue Orca Report” or the “Report”) alleging that Standard Lithium’s claims of achieving of 90% extraction rates of battery grade lithium at its Arkansas demonstration site are not supported by previously undisclosed data that was filed by the Company with the state regulator, which indicated significantly lower recovery rates.

Following publication of the Blue Orca Report, Standard Lithium’s common share price fell $1.86 per share, or 18.84%, to close at $8.01 per share on November 18, 2021.

