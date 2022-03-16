Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Announces Appointment of Mark Chambers as Director and CEO of Southern States Bank

ANNISTON, Ala., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSBK) (“Southern States” or the “Company”), the holding company for Southern States Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank (the “Bank”), and Stephen Whatley, Chairman and CEO of Southern States Bancshares, today announced the appointment of Mark Chambers to the board of directors of the Company and the Bank. In addition to continuing to serve as President of both the Company and the Bank, Mr. Chambers was appointed CEO of the Bank.



Mr. Chambers has served as president of both Southern States and the Bank since 2019. From 2007 until 2019, he served as Senior Executive Vice President and President of the Bank’s Southeast Region. Prior to joining Southern States, Mr. Chambers worked as a Market President at Wachovia Bank from 2004 until 2007, and as a Commercial Lender at Aliant Bank from 1998 until 2004.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mark to our boards, where we will draw from his significant banking expertise and extensive knowledge of our franchise,” Mr. Whatley said. “Mark has proven an invaluable member of our leadership team over the years, and he is exceptionally well-suited to lead our Bank as we continue to build strong momentum and pursue disciplined growth on behalf of our shareholders.”

About Southern States Bancshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Anniston, Alabama, Southern States Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full-service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals in its communities. The Bank operates 15 branches in Alabama and Georgia and a loan production office in Atlanta.

