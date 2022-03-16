Promaxo Announces Sale of In-Office MRI to Arizona State Urological Institute

OAKLAND, Calif., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Promaxo, Inc. (“Promaxo” or the “Company”), a medical imaging, robotics, and AI technology company, announced today the sale of its in-office MRI system to Arizona State Urological Institute (“ASUI”). Promaxo’s single-sided MRI with AI based imaging system, FDA cleared for in-office use, empowers practices and hospitals to accurately and seamlessly guide prostate interventions under the Promaxo scanner.



Dr. Pratik Patel, ASUI – Chandler Urology Office said, “With a commitment to technological advances in urology to provide the best possible service to our patients, we are excited to incorporate into our practice the Promaxo system, the first of its kind in Arizona. In clinical partnership with Promaxo, we look forward to optimizing clinical workflow for office-based MRI guided biopsies in our high volume practice, and to collaborating on prostate cancer treatments, including brachytherapy and post placement confirmatory scans of hydrogel with Promaxo's MRI platform.”

Dr. Joseph L. Hsu, ASUI Partner added, “Given our practice specialty in the diagnosis and treatment of urologic disorders, including robotic-assisted surgery and treatment of urological cancer, we look forward to leveraging Promaxo’s novel technology to help improve current diagnostic practices by enabling prostate cancer diagnosis with precision.”

“It is with pleasure that we welcome Arizona State Urological Institute to our growing network of physician practices, as we seek to enable safe and effective point of care diagnostic biopsies and treatment of prostate cancer with our innovational MRI system. With the known limitations of traditional MRIs, we look forward to continued market penetration of our Promaxo system, paving the way for our $3 billion addressable market in prostate cancer management,” said Dr. Amit Vohra, Founder and CEO of Promaxo.

About Arizona State Urological Institute

Arizona State Urological Institute was founded in May 2003 and provides comprehensive urological care to the areas surrounding Phoenix, Arizona, with three offices in the East Valley (Gilbert, Chandler and Phoenix) and one office in the San Tan Valley. The practice brings together the highest standard of medical expertise with a commitment to incorporating technological advances for diagnosing and treating bladder, prostate, renal, and other urologic concerns for both men and women. The practice specializes in services ranging from precision diagnostics to advanced robotic surgeries.

About Promaxo, Inc.

Promaxo was founded by a team of entrepreneurs and healthcare innovators to develop a minimally-invasive and patient-centric MRI and robotic platform. Based in Oakland, California, and backed by over 200 patents, the Company’s mission is to improve lives through state-of-the-art medical imaging, robotics and AI capabilities. With a compact and adaptable MRI, Promaxo is redefining the standard of care by improving the quality and speed of patient diagnosis and interventions. The Company has formed numerous long-term and strategic partnerships with investor groups and corporation as it drives commercialization of the Promaxo MRI system.

