WFAA and North Texas Food Bank Host Second Annual Telethon

Dallas, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WFAA Channel 8 and The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) will team up once again on March 29, 2022, from 6:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. to host the second annual Nourish North Texas Telethon. The event will raise awareness and funds to provide healthy meals for children, seniors, and families across North Texas facing food insecurity. H-E-B is the title sponsor for the event and The CFO Suite, 4Change Energy and Verizon are Feed the Need sponsors.

People often experience food insecurity on a chronic basis, which requires long-term solutions. In partnership with its feeding network, NTFB is providing food for today and hope for tomorrow through a comprehensive Nourish North Texas fundraising campaign, of which the Nourish North Texas telethon is a critical component for raising funds and awareness.

“WFAA is proud to be partnering again this year with the North Texas Food Bank on the Nourish North Texas Telethon to help raise awareness of the growing issue of food insecurity in North Texas,” said Brad Ramsey, President and General Manager for WFAA. “The work that the Food Bank does is critical and we are proud to support their efforts. We are grateful for the outpouring of support from our viewers and look forward to helping close the hunger gap again this year.”

Last year the telethon raised enough money to provide 1.8 million meals and the goal for this year is to collect enough funds to provide 2.1 million nutritious meals. According to Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization, there are more than 800,000 North Texans who must make difficult decisions between paying for food, rent, utilities, or medical bills. Tragically, this impacts 300,000 children, or one in every five in the North Texas region, giving the NTFB service area the fourth-highest level of food-insecure children in the country.

“As we continue to see the economic impact of the pandemic and inflation on household budgets, we are so appreciative for the support of WFAA Channel 8 for once again collaborating with the North Texas Food Bank to host this telethon,” said Trisha Cunningham, NTFB President and CEO. “Our mission is to bridge the hunger gap in North Texas and provide children, adults and seniors a hunger-free future. Partners like WFAA, H-E-B, The CFO Suite, 4Change Energy and Verizon are critical components of our efforts and we could not meet the growing demand for our services without the trust, collaboration and generosity from the community.”

About the North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked non-profit hunger-relief organization that sources, packages and distributes food through a network of more than 200 Partner Agencies across 13 North Texas counties. The organization also provides food to children, seniors and families through various direct-delivery programs, including mobile pantries.

In its last fiscal year, the NTFB provided access to more than 125 million nutritious meals, a 64 percent increase from prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. In response to the ongoing elevated hunger crisis, the organization has launched a $500 million campaign, Nourish North Texas, to provide more food for today and hope for tomorrow by addressing the root causes of food insecurity.

The North Texas Food Bank is designated a 4-Star Exceptional organization by Charity Navigator based on its governance, integrity and financial stability. NTFB is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization.