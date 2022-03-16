Device Authority, Crossroads Innovation Group and the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation, Unite to Provide IoT Security “Best Practices” Blueprint

Richmond, Virginia, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- March 16, 2022 – London, UK, Stafford, VA USA –Device Authority, a global leader in identity and access management (IAM) for the Internet of Things (IoT), and Crossroads Innovation Group, a Virginia-based consulting firm dedicated to emerging technologies, today announced their inclusion in a critical project focused on IoT Security Standards. Led by the Virginia Innovative Partnership Corporation with funding from the Virginia Smart Community Testbed and the Department of Homeland Security, this project will evaluate best-practices and technology standards related to securing IoT infrastructure at the Edge.

The Virginia Smart Community Testbed in Stafford County, Virginia, is home to developing smart technology for the Commonwealth. It is the first Smart City Testbed involving an IoT platform, fully integrated with 5G and other new and emerging technologies for Smart Cities around the country. The Testbed will accelerate smart technology growth in the Commonwealth while addressing the known and emerging challenges of securing critical infrastructure.

​The testbed is a “shared knowledge platform” to develop practical and relevant smart technologies solutions. As a “living laboratory”, it is a true public-private partnership involving multiple industry partners who will focus on relevant and practical use cases to produce innovative solutions using emerging and smart technologies, focused on ensuring that the economic and social benefits of digital transformation are realized to the fullest extent.

Along with other industry, federal and state partners, Device Authority was selected to participate in the Testbed, leveraging its Keyscaler Platform to automate standards-based device onboarding and identity lifecycle management for both new and legacy device deployments, helping protect IoT assets by preventing breaches at scale. Crossroads Innovation Group has been a leader in promoting industry standards and is providing leadership in the evaluation of best practices related to important guidelines from NIST, IEEE, and emerging standards like FIDO.

The combined solution approach, which includes multiple participants, will provide critical Cybersecurity proof points across the range of technologies involved in the deployment of diverse IoT technologies and use-cases. Importantly and particularly as it relates to the securing the digital environment, the testbed group will also develop architectural guidance and best-practice recommendations for the procurement and secure deployment of IoT technologies by federal, state, local, and civilian agencies.

As noted by David Ihrie, CTO and Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at VIPC: “Today’s Cybersecurity threat landscape requires a strong partnership between public and private sectors. This project in the Stafford Test Bed gives us the opportunity to provide a best-in-class approach to securing the broad universe of IoT devices that is growing daily, and that without adherence to important standards like the NIST Cybersecurity Framework will continue to be a major threat to security.”

About Device Authority

Device Authority is a global leader in identity and access management (IAM) for the Internet of Things (IoT) and focuses on medical/healthcare, industrial, automotive, and smart connected devices. Our KeyScaler platform provides trust for IoT devices and the IoT ecosystem to address the challenges of securing the Internet of Things. KeyScaler uses breakthrough technology, including Dynamic Device Key Generation (DDKG) and PKI Signature+ that delivers simplicity and trust to IoT devices. This solution delivers automated device provisioning, authentication, credential management, policy-based end-to-end data security/encryption and secure updates.

With offices in San Ramon, California, and Reading, UK, Device Authority partners with the leading IoT ecosystem providers, including AWS, Ericsson, Entrust, HID Global, Microsoft, PTC, Thales, Venafi, Wipro and more. Keep updated by visiting www.deviceauthority.com, following @DeviceAuthority and subscribing to our BrightTALK channel.

About XIG

Based in Virginia, Crossroads Innovation Group supports public-private partnerships pursing emerging technology deployment and adaptive workforce professionalization. XIG brings unique experience to support collaborative partnerships with best-of-breed technology companies, academic institutions and public sector entities.

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

Connecting Innovators with opportunities. The nonprofit operations arm of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA), VIPC is the commercialization and seed stage economic development driver in the Commonwealth that leads funding, infrastructure and policy initiatives to support Virginia’s innovators, entrepreneurs, startups and market development strategies. VIPC collaborates with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of Virginia’s economy.

Programs include: Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) | Virginia Founders Fund (VFF) | Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Smart Communities | Unmanned Systems | Entrepreneurial Ecosystems | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) for SBIR & STTR | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. For more information, please visit www.VirginiaIPC.org. Follow VIPC on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

Attachments