TAC Security Survey Reveals: 88% of Businesses Rely on Manual Processes to Identify Network Vulnerabilities

The survey identified multiple top-of-mind concerns in different categories applicable to vulnerability management (VM). The results showed that businesses are struggling to properly manage vulnerabilities within their full infrastructure, causing increased concern surrounding privacy and security.

Highlights from the survey include:

56% of businesses don’t have a single view of risks across their infrastructure

71% of businesses said email phishing was their greatest security breach concern

34% of businesses don’t prioritize risks for their IT teams

88% of businesses manually review risks on their own, rather than employing a vulnerability management solution

82% of businesses still use more than one tool to scan all their assets



“Vulnerability management is a relatively old idea, but innovative IT teams will continuously seek out updated solutions to stay one step ahead of bad actors, who continue to become increasingly sophisticated and resourceful in their malware development,” said Trishneet Arora, Founder and CEO of TAC Security. “It’s time for businesses to take stock of the capabilities within their VM solution and ensure that it is scanning all IT assets, prioritizing the most threatening risks and ensuring those vulnerabilities are being remediated. That is the best way to reduce the potential for future breaches.”

About TAC Security

TAC Security headquartered in San Francisco is a global leader in Vulnerability Management that protects Fortune 500 companies, leading enterprises, and governments around the world. TAC Security manages 5+ Million vulnerabilities through its Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Vulnerability Management Platform ESOF (Enterprise Security in One Framework).

TAC Security has established strategic partnerships with leading cloud providers and managed service providers and consulting organizations including Tech Mahindra, IBM, KDDI Japan, IBM, and distributors including Dataguard Technologies LLC and Ingram Micro. For more information, visit here .

About TAC Security’s ESOF VMDR

ESOF VMDR integrates cloud agents, active scanner capabilities and network analysis to discover all infrastructure assets automatically without the need for human intervention. It virtual scans to find assets and vulnerabilities anywhere in a network environment, including cloud, mobile and remote devices, as well as unmanaged hardware and software assets.

Among ESOF’s unique features is an AI-powered Cyber Risk Score that provides IT and security teams a single score that offers visibility into risk by business unit, enabling them to efficiently prioritize threats and take action to improve their security posture.

