Groundbreaking Cloud + AI Capabilities Unveiled by Eagle Eye Networks at ISC West 2022

LAS VEGAS, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Eye Networks, the global leader in cloud video surveillance and artificial intelligence, will demo its newly launched Eagle Eye LPR (license plate recognition) and preview its upcoming Eagle Eye Smart Video Search at ISC West taking place at the Venetian Expo March 23-25. Eagle Eye Smart Video Search is the first-of-its-kind deployment of smart search across a global enterprise without the need for local hardware changes or local labor.

Current and prospective partners and customers are invited to stop by Booth 25051 or book a meeting in advance using this link.The Eagle Eye Networks team will be on hand to show its new AI + Cloud offerings and discuss how a true cloud video surveillance platform can address customers’ security needs, while delivering cybersecurity assurance, business intelligence, and the flexibility to change and scale systems to ensure investments are future-proof.

Stop by Booth 25051 for demonstrations of:

Eagle Eye LPR (license plate recognition), which uses our AI + Cloud for very high accuracy in challenging conditions and it operates on any security camera.

Eagle Eye Smart Video Search, allows users to search for people, vehicles, or objects and immediately find the exact video across all cameras in all sites saving time and money. All customers will get this AI capability without any change to their installations–at no extra subscription cost–in the Eagle Eye Cloud VMS (video management system).

Join us for an education session:

“Cloud Video Surveillance Makes Cities Smarter” Discuss the Mexico City Smart City project with integrator Jaime Abad Valdenebro of Omnicloud, security consultant Ray Bernard of RBCS, and technology provider Ken Francis of Eagle Eye Networks. It's a multi-year smart city project–58,000 fixed cameras and 16,000 cameras in public transport, and body cameras as well. Thursday, March 24, 1 p.m. Venetian 304, Level 1. More details here.

Business leaders’ interest in cloud video surveillance and subscription-based services is on the rise. According to a January 2022 Novaira Insights survey, 68.3% of respondents in the US and Canada thought their organization will move to managing or storing more of its video surveillance data in the cloud in the next two years.

“The combination of true cloud-based video surveillance systems and a subscription-based business model can offer advantages for end-users and systems integrators,” said Josh Woodhouse, report author and founder of Novaira Insights. “It can offer a flexible pay-as-you-grow scalability – such as adding new cameras or locations – or to try out new artificial intelligence (AI) features–with low friction configuration and only short-term commitments.”

Chris Gilbert, president of Indiana security integration firm Security Pros, said the "Eagle Eye Networks team has been great to work with, helping us adapt our business to focus on recurring monthly revenue (RMR) creation through technology. ISC West is a great place to see how our industry is changing, see new technology demos in person, and make connections with partners, like Eagle Eye Networks, that keep their finger on the pulse of the industry."

Eagle Eye Smart Video Search will be globally available in Summer, 2022. Please contact us at info@een.com if you are interested in exploring its capabilities in advance of the global release.

