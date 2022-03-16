Filmustage: the absolute pre-production muse

Wilmington, DE, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Much like it has transformed other industries such as real estate, agriculture, health, energy, etc., technological advances have dramatically swept the entertainment industry to ensuing heights. From black and white screens to 3D spectacles and VR headgear, technology has transformed the film industry considerably. It has made a paradigm-shifting impact on everything from filmmaking to editing to providing audiences with an immersive experience.

Among the numerous emerging technological progressions in filmmaking, visual advances that offer a crisp and fetching experience, sound effects that give an immersive impression, or upgraded and fast editing tools for merging raw footage of videos have comforted the industry with their features. Another such impactful innovation in the field of movie-making is Filmustage.

The importance of the pre-production stage in filmmaking

Although filmmaking is a daunting process, getting the script ready is the first step to successful film production. However, this is an important stage, and missing out on a simple thing will affect the entire production.

When a script is prepared during the pre-production stage, it rolls through a series of events: story, setting, and dialogue. This is an important stage in the filmmaking process as it defines the screenplay, cast, crew, props, equipment, locations, and even the schedule. As such, it is crucial to plan and manage this stage well, failing, which can cause serious damage to the whole project.

The founder, Egor Dubrovsky, with 12 years of expertise in the film industry, believes that Filmustage is the right platform for speeding up the film production and preparation process. After all, a graspable structure will help to navigate the project and give a better understanding of the outline.

Filmustage helps with an instant breakdown of scripts

The usage of cutting-edge gadgets and high-end devices and tools has made it possible to enjoy remarkable experiences. In fact, from making movies to watching them and doing business, technology has diversified as well as simplified the whole process of filmmaking.

Filmustage is an artificial intelligence-based tool that automates the script breakdown process. For a high-end specialist, it generally takes an average of 8 to 40 hours to break down a script. However, Filmuscript can complete the same task in 1 minute with the same level of precision.

Apart from its primary function of breaking down scripts, this ground-breaking innovation also uses its scheduling capability to streamline the production process. This tool not only helps save time but also optimizes the procedure, giving filmmakers an enriching experience.

The agility of technology in filmmaking

In the pre-production stage, digital mechanisms seem to have a distinct advantage-from saving time to ease the work. However, if the pre-production planning goes well, the shooting and other stages of the film will be significantly more fun and enjoyable.

With the COVID-19 pandemic changing the production process, such as encouraging the widespread abandonment of paper scripts, supporting process automation, and remote work, the demand for content production has leaped tremendously. To keep up with the growing industry and trends, all stages of production must be accelerated. As a result, this AI-powered tool is a solution that significantly improves efficiency at all stages.

The working mechanism of Filmustage

What makes Filmustage the most loved platform is that, with only a few clicks, one can get their job done. It takes just a few minutes to create a project and upload the script in a final draft or PDF format. The Filmustage tool will generate a script breakdown that includes all the categories needed for a screenplay, like locations, make-up, cast, or props. Besides, there are over 17 different tag categories for one to choose from.

The scheduling feature of Filmustage is another impressive aspect where one can specify the shooting location of each scene as well as designate the estimated shoot time and preparation. It also allows geo-tagging from Google Maps.

