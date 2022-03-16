Ascend Adds Brad Heisterkamp to Leadership Team

ATLANTA, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanta-based Ascend LLC (Ascend), announced today the addition of Brad Heisterkamp as President of Asset Operations. Heisterkamp’s newly created role will optimize Ascends networks, create driver-friendly jobs, and deliver high levels of service to customers.

“We have great people in our regional businesses,” said Michael McLary, Chief Executive Officer of Ascend. “Adding someone of Brad’s experience and skill to our leadership team helps us further develop our people and positions us for continued growth into additional geographic areas.”

“I am excited to join Ascend to be a part of its growing transportation carrier,” said Heisterkamp. “As shippers continue to place large warehouses close to urban locations, it increases the need for regional service to connect supply-chain nodes and utilize its assets more efficiently and effectively.”

Heisterkamp brings a long history of truckload operations. He has experience in developing relay networks, optimizing synergies across regional businesses, driver retention, growing independent contractor programs and delivering profitable business growth.

Before joining Ascend, he was the regional vice president for NFI, a third-party logistics company, based in New Jersey. He spent six years at Transco Lines, Inc., where he rose to senior vice president of operations. He also spent seven years at CRST, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, as an operations manager. He began his career as a pre-load supervisor at UPS in Iowa City. He earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of Iowa.

-### -

For media assets, click here . Follow Ascend on Twitter and Linkedin

About Ascend

Ascend, a new Atlanta-based carrier, focuses on the regional middle-mile market in retail, consumer goods, packaging and industrial supply sectors across the South, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions. Ascend provides high-performance service and reliability at fair prices to the evolving middle-mile market.

As e-commerce growth continues, customer demands pressure shippers to increase service quality. Ascend responds to shippers’ needs —and to an ongoing driver shortage—with planning and dispatch optimizations that take advantage of our density and give us the flexibility to handle seasonal and unexpected surges.